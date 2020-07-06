Lumileds LUXEON 2835 LED Color Line Featured in Latest Future Electronics E-Newsletter

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring the Lumileds LUXEON 2835 LED Color Line in the latest issue of the All in 1 newsletter.

This mid power Lumileds product line consists of 12 colors (including whites) that achieve the best performance in its class. The superior flux and efficacy of this line of phosphor-converted and direct color LEDs enable flawless color mixing for the rapidly growing markets of color-tunable lamps and architectural and entertainment lighting. Flawless color mixing is achieved using the same technology that characterizes every Lumileds color LED offering. The new LUXEON 2835 Line contains LEDs with matching focal lengths, which enables minimal halos and superior color mixing in all color applications. In addition, all 12 colors have matching polarity which simplifies the PBC design versus competitive LEDS.



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



