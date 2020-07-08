New Creative Toolbox Sumo Launches; Ready to Take on Leading Creative Cloud Suite with Collaborative Community Feature

Press Releases Sumo Apps Ltd. Press Release

Digital creative toolbox Sumo launches this week Tuesday, positioned to take on the leading creative cloud suite and update archaic education systems worldwide, expecting rapid growth following this global D2C launch.

“It is my life’s goal to change education globally to be more fun and motivating for everyone.” - Lauri Koutaniemi, co-founder and chairman @ Sumo Apps Ltd.



According to Mr. Joronen, “Educational systems sadly play a lethal role in one’s self-confidence in their creativity, and framing creativity as an artistic quality could not be more detrimental to development.” In addition to Sumopaint, the Sumo toolbox includes Sumotunes, Sumo3d, Sumocode, Sumophoto and Sumovideo, all of which are available with limited features for free, with pro licensing for personal use that include myriad extended features, and exclusive creative community and offline functionality for $9 per month.



“Educational systems sadly play a lethal role in one’s self-confidence in their creativity, and framing creativity as an artistic quality could not be more detrimental to development.” - Pasi Joronen, co-founder and CEO @ Sumo Apps Ltd.



Sumo expects rapid growth following its launch and are happy to discuss corporate licensing with any parties interested in having their teams realize their vision through fluid creative collaboration - no matter how cross-cultural or globally distributed.



About Sumo:

Sumo is a toolbox of digital creativity apps designed to nurture vital skills and unleash the spark of human ingenuity necessary to solve crises facing humanity as increasingly intelligent technologies emerge. The brainchild of co-founder and chairman Lauri Koutaniemi, the company’s suite of cloud-based apps include a relaunch of top-rated Sumopaint - a free online photo editor that surpassed 30 million unique users globally since its inception in 2008, and currently boasts a community of over one million active users. Sumopaint 2.0, along with Sumotunes, Sumovideo, Sumophoto, Sumo3d, and Sumocode are gamified with proven methods so enhancing creative ideation, critical thinking, and collaborative digital teamwork skills throughout key stages of cognitive development is joyful for the end user.



