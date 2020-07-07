PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Kyler Killick

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Kyler Killick: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Internet Only Hip Hop Producer Kyler Killick Set to Release 4 Albums Summer 2020; All with Different Genres


Kyler Killick, Also known as Kevin Archuleta, has been studying aboard and was unable to channel the right feelings to release his massive catalog of over 240 songs. All original and all produced by himself, The rapper/songwriter is finally taking the necessary steps to reveal his full catalog which includes not only hip-hop, Grunge, and rap with metal elements, But also showcasing an almost natural country flair without too much of the trendy overtones that have over taken fusion hip hop music.

Internet Only Hip Hop Producer Kyler Killick Set to Release 4 Albums Summer 2020; All with Different Genres
Highlands Ranch, CO, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kyler Killick, a 23 year old colorado born music producer, Has spent the last 7 years producing all original music. The artist, also known as producer Karzival, says that he is never too far from releasing his catalog, But there has always been something holding him back, self rejection, and worst of all, a numbing depression that could not be explained, made it near impossible for the artist to actually give a title and a place for each genre.

Kyler Explains this view, "It's like, I just end up writing so much country music, and then I hear somebody say, 'Wait a minute, that's like the 4th country song you've written, and this ones a love song?' But what people don't understand is that those might all belong to the same EP, and now the Metal Rap, Grunge, Country and Vaporwave rock albums can all come out at the same time.

"Things seem to be very bleak regardless in the world so (the artist is) truly fine with releasing considering how unfortunate and uncertain things are, It should be fine to take a chance, If everything is correct, then I; (Kyler Killick) know exactly what it is to do next."

Listeners can find the first of Kyler Killick's 4 EP releases "Wanderin'" on Apple Music and Spotify streaming services now, as well as some cassette tapes and physicals I've seen online.

Kyler Killick also mentioned that a merch shop, as well as lots of video content would be coming as well to accompany the new releases.
Contact Information
Kyler Killick
Kevin Archuleta
720-431-6684
Contact
Kylerkillick.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kyler Killick
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help