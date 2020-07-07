Internet Only Hip Hop Producer Kyler Killick Set to Release 4 Albums Summer 2020; All with Different Genres

Highlands Ranch, CO, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Kyler Killick, a 23 year old colorado born music producer, Has spent the last 7 years producing all original music. The artist, also known as producer Karzival, says that he is never too far from releasing his catalog, But there has always been something holding him back, self rejection, and worst of all, a numbing depression that could not be explained, made it near impossible for the artist to actually give a title and a place for each genre.
Kyler Explains this view, "It's like, I just end up writing so much country music, and then I hear somebody say, 'Wait a minute, that's like the 4th country song you've written, and this ones a love song?' But what people don't understand is that those might all belong to the same EP, and now the Metal Rap, Grunge, Country and Vaporwave rock albums can all come out at the same time.
"Things seem to be very bleak regardless in the world so (the artist is) truly fine with releasing considering how unfortunate and uncertain things are, It should be fine to take a chance, If everything is correct, then I; (Kyler Killick) know exactly what it is to do next."
Listeners can find the first of Kyler Killick's 4 EP releases "Wanderin'" on Apple Music and Spotify streaming services now, as well as some cassette tapes and physicals I've seen online.
Kyler Killick also mentioned that a merch shop, as well as lots of video content would be coming as well to accompany the new releases.