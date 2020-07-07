The Words of My Father by Author, Mark Nemetz

Brand new from Higher Ground Books & Media, The Words of My Father by Mark Nemetz. The book provides a modern slant to the well-known Lord's Prayer’s phrases and delves into their significance for both adults and children today.

The story is about the nightly dialogue of Giuseppe, the father, and Joseph his son. Every night, before tucking him in, Giuseppe tells his son stories, some from his own life, some fictional, which serve to illustrate the phrases which make up the Lord’s prayer. “Papa, I don’t understand!” the boy protests before falling asleep. So, his father, step by step, illustrates what the words mean for him in the light of his life and imagination.



Rather than being a dry theological explanation, the stories transport the boy into far off kingdoms or into his father’s childhood where he learns to reflect on the meaning of words and experiences rather than simply passing over them. The book provides a modern slant to the well-known prayer’s phrases and delves into their significance for both adults and children today.



Mark Nemetz is a published author and educator living in California; he is intrigued by the stories that shape and define persons, places and histories. In The Words of My Father, Mark explores the connection between faith, the search for meaning and the kinship that results.



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.



