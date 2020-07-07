Codersfx Partners with GoDaddy

Press Releases Codersfx Press Release

Codersfx offers GoDaddy customers discounts on web development services.

New York, NY, July 07, 2020 --



As a GoDaddy partner, Codersfx will provide 6 months of tech support and 6 months free hosting to all GoDaddy customers who purchase Codersfx web development services.



How it works, customers wanting to purchase Codersfx web development services could either go to GoDaddy’s website or visit Codersfx's website and fill out the get started form.



Hiring Codersfx to build a professional custom website would be more time and cost efficient for a GoDaddy customer. Website appearance, features and structure are important especially when internet users leave a poorly designed website within 4 seconds.



“Our partnership with GoDaddy is very exciting. We look forward to creating awesome websites for our GoDaddy customers,” says Robert, CEO at Codersfx. “Together, Codersfx and GoDaddy are making it possible for businesses to have a web presence and boost revenue, from small businesses to enterprise companies.”



The benefits of GoDaddy customers hiring Codersfx:



Custom built websites and features

Seamless customer dashboard

6 months of tech support

6 months free hosting

Search engine optimization tools



Codersfx offers full web design and development services including Wordpress, Woocommerce, Shopify, eCommerce, Mobile Apps, SaaS, Plaid and Stripe payment integration.



GoDaddy is the largest web hosting provider and domain registrar in the world with 18.5 million customers. GoDaddy provides reliable and affordable web hosting plans backed by a 24/7 support team.



Links:



https://www.godaddy.pro/codersfx



Jason Simmons

646-470-8601



https://codersfx.com



