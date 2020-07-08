Press Releases Engagedly Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Engagedly Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Engagedly Announces Top 100 Human Resources Influencers of 2020

St. Louis, MO, July 08, 2020 --(



Engagedly found its nominees nominees through extensive research and built a model based on various influencing factors . All the nominations were then scored in recency, frequency, innovation, follower size of Twitter and LinkedIn, and finally the amount of speaking engagements and publications. This year, Engagedly added Diversity and Inclusion as a new category because it more than deserved its own category to represent the amazing people working in the field.



“Engagedly values the immense contributions the leading thought leaders have made to the field of People Enablement and Services. In these challenging times, HR are the real heroes helping all our people feel safe and successful,” said Sri Chellappa, President/Co-Founder of Engagedly.



Engagedly emphasizes that this list is not in any specific rank or order. Individuals have been grouped based on the type of work they have most notably been involved with like HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories are in no way intended to minimize the entirety of these influencers' careers. HR is an industry that is growing in all directions, and it is difficult to perfectly formulate a process that will recognize all HR professionals that are doing credible work.



About Engagedly

Engagedly is a progressive performance management and employee engagement software company based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia and the UK. Engagedly's platform contains many features, such as 360 Multirater review, continuous feedback, goal setting, and more. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance. St. Louis, MO, July 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Human Resources is a field that is rapidly changing to accommodate new practices and the realities of the current world. This year, Engagedly is excited to announce its Fourth Annual List of Top 100 Influencers within HR. Learn more about them here https://engagedly.com/top-100-human-resources-influencers-of-2020/.Engagedly found its nominees nominees through extensive research and built a model based on various influencing factors . All the nominations were then scored in recency, frequency, innovation, follower size of Twitter and LinkedIn, and finally the amount of speaking engagements and publications. This year, Engagedly added Diversity and Inclusion as a new category because it more than deserved its own category to represent the amazing people working in the field.“Engagedly values the immense contributions the leading thought leaders have made to the field of People Enablement and Services. In these challenging times, HR are the real heroes helping all our people feel safe and successful,” said Sri Chellappa, President/Co-Founder of Engagedly.Engagedly emphasizes that this list is not in any specific rank or order. Individuals have been grouped based on the type of work they have most notably been involved with like HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories are in no way intended to minimize the entirety of these influencers' careers. HR is an industry that is growing in all directions, and it is difficult to perfectly formulate a process that will recognize all HR professionals that are doing credible work.About EngagedlyEngagedly is a progressive performance management and employee engagement software company based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia and the UK. Engagedly's platform contains many features, such as 360 Multirater review, continuous feedback, goal setting, and more. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance. Contact Information Engagedly Inc.

Sri Chellappa

+1-650-485-1642



engagedly.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engagedly Inc.