Dingtone’s Faxing App Helps Promote Telemedicine Practice Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed hospitals and many doctors to adopt telemedicine promptly. According to a survey conducted by Dingtone, there is room in the telehealth space for mobile-based fax’s distinct strengths to shine.

San Jose, CA, July 08, 2020



While people burdened by unemployment issues and looking for mobile tools to tackle with unemployment benefits application process, there are also more than 10% of Dingtone’s online faxing tool users are intrigued by healthcare-related requests. Feedback shows that people are using Dingtone’s online faxing app to send regular medical reports and nucleic acid test results to therapists and physicians. The mobile-based faxing tool is being applied to telemedicine and saw a rapid growing demand during the outbreak of COVID-19.



Telemedicine refers to the remote delivery of healthcare services done by providers for patients when they are not present with each other. Telemedicine services allow patients to have real-time communication with physicians through video conferencing, providers to share patient information with a practitioner in another location or remote caregivers to monitor patients that reside at home by using mobile medical devices to collect data.



As is what’s happening, COVID-19 provides more reasons for telemedicine due to its flexibility and contact reduction to decrease the opportunity of contagion. One of the lessons people have learned from COVID-19 is social distancing. People are especially suggested to avoid going outside and stay away from crowds that are usually seen in a hospital. That is why telemedicine is favored right now.



In April 2020, Dingtone released its latest new product, a mobile-based fax app, to help protect people from going outside and spreading viruses. With the whole world went into lockdown because of COVID-19 and telehealth use exploded, the faxing app has gained tens of thousands of users so far.



The fax app allows users to scan the file with a mobile phone camera and easily edit faxing documents such as adding a cover page to the file and inserting a signature.



“Dingtone and our new product Fax jointly provide a convenient and secure solution for teleconsultation,” stated a spokesperson of Dingtone. “Patients and doctors could call each other at no cost and fax inspection results together with signature for approval.”



Dingtone’s mobile-based faxing app is available now for iOS. It is a free download if you need help or want to check it out. To download the app from AppStore, please visit the link below or search “fax dingtone” on your iOS device and download with a tap.



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fax-from-iphone-easy-fax/id1505283564



To find out more about Dingtone, please visit: http://www.dingtone.me/



About Dingtone

