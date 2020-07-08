PawPail Products Now Available at Chewy.com

Naples, FL, July 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The PawPail® pet waste station and other PawPail brand products and accessories are now available for purchase at Chewy.com.
The PawPail pet waste station is an award-winning pet waste management system that discreetly dispenses patented rolls of pet waste bags and then stores the pet waste while managing odors. Its patented design controls odors in two ways: using an activated carbon air filter to trap harmful chemicals and DualVent™ technology to allows air to flow through the container.
"Chewy.com is the largest pet store in the world," said Michael Harakal, PawPail's Founder & CEO. "We have high expectations for this sales collaboration and expect it to further accelerate our growth trajectory today and as we introduce new products in the future." PawPail also currently offers its products at pawpail.com, amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com and walmart.com.
About PawPail
Headquartered in Naples, FL, PawPail is a privately held company that strategically invests in and develops innovative, high-quality pet products. For more information visit www.pawpail.com.