New Mexico's, Film Production Safety, Inc. (FPS) Announces Availability of COVID-19 Compliance Officer Staffing for Film, TV and Live Events

Local Business, Film Production Safety, Inc. announces immediate availability of COVID-19 Compliance Officer Staffing, a newly created position now mandatory on all film production sets following whitepaper releases by SAG, DGA, PGA and IATSE unions.

Hollywood, CA, July 08, 2020 --



“All signs point to the reopening of the film industry and we’re just grateful we can help cast and crew stay safe,” said James Toland, Founder at Local Business, Film Production Safety, Inc. (FPS).



Positive Customer Impact



Film Production Safety Inc. is a medical staffing agency specifically for the Film, TV and Live Event industry. It is typical to have set doctors or nurses on set as well as union medics and ambulance drivers if the Safety Advisor deems it necessary. Now an OSHA certified COVID-19 Compliance Officer is also mandatory for all locations in addition to union medics for every so many cast and crew members.



“The COVID Compliance Officer does not replace the set medics but helps coordinate safety guidelines and best practices with the 1st AD and Production Managers,” explains Toland.



COVID-19 Compliance Officer Staffing Availability



COVID-19 Compliance Officer Staffing are currently being trained for future productions in Georgia, New York, California and New Mexico. FPS hopes to expand into British Columbia, Illinois and Tennessee as demand for their crew members grow.



Founded in 2019, Film Production Safety, Inc. (FPS) is the US Film Industry’s newest medical staffing agency but its founders are no strangers to the industry having worked in film production since 2004. The company offers training and staffing for union and non-union crew members.



Film Production Safety, Inc. (FPS) and COVID-19 Compliance Officer Staffing are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Local Business, Film Production Safety, Inc. (FPS) in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:

James Toland

(424) 319-6644

info@filmproductionsafety.com



For more information on COVID-19 Compliance Officer Staffing:

James Toland

312-502-0554



www.filmproductionsafety.com/



