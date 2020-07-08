PoKos Exposure Alert Technology Helps Public Health Authorities Combat Novel Coronavirus

PoKos Communications Corp is pleased to report that Ireland and several other countries have developed mobile apps, deployed via the Apple/Google API, that are using PoKos' exposure alert technology (EAT) to help combat the novel coronavirus.

The EAT feature set is powered by PoKos' patented sixth-sense technology (SST), which enables users to communicate anonymously with devices nearby. The EAT/SST technology suite is thus well-suited to enable users to maintain their privacy, enhance their health and safety, and assist public health authorities prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.



PoKos has a patent pending for its exposure alert technology that is foundational for APIs and other mobile software tools designed to help public health authorities combat the novel coronavirus and other highly contagious diseases. "Digital contact tracing and movement tracking will only be helpful and effective," Platt says, if large numbers of users opt-in because their privacy is assured. We have been committed to anonymous communications from the outset."



About PoKos

The PoKos technology suite provides new methods and systems for users to maintain their privacy while taking advantage of network capabilities to discover, communicate and share with marketers, networks and other people around them – both nearby and around the globe. PoKos is based in Bozeman, MT USA.



