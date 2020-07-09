HBM's Strain Gauge-Based Load Cells Go Digital

Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

New hygienic weighing electronics DSE

Darmstradt, Germany, July 09, 2020 --



Email: heather.wilkins@bksv.com Darmstradt, Germany, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading weighing technology expert, HBM has launched a new load cell conditioner - DSE-HIE, which allows any strain gauge-based load cell to operate in a modern, industrial Ethernet system.Developed with highly dynamic and automated weighing applications in mind, DSE-HIE is also European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) compliant, making it ideal for applications with stringent hygiene and cleanliness standards, such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical or chemical process industries.The device’s stainless-steel casing and IP67/68/69K degree of protection, allows it to be washed quickly and thoroughly, by high-pressure cleaners or by clean-in-place (CIP) systems, thus reducing downtime - and the risk of cross-contamination.The output of the new weighing electronics is in line with common industrial Ethernet protocols - PROFINET RT/IRT and EtherCAT (in preparation). Parameterization and acquisition of measured values is possible via an integrated web interface using TCP/IP - or directly via the PLC.Maximum output for retrofitting and new systems is guaranteed with 10,000e (0.01%FS) and 2,000 measured values per second. It has integrated filters for precise weighing applications, such as industrial automation or weighing application in rough conditions - and moving parts or vehicles.HBM also offers easy-to-clean, EHEDG-compliant load cells to complete the hygienic measurement chain.More information about these products is available on HBM’s website: https://www.hbm.com/DSEAbout HBM Test and MeasurementHottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement, founded in Germany in 1950) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.For more information, please visit www.hbm.comAbout HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & KjærHBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9,800 people worldwide.For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.comFor additional information, please contact:Heather WilkinsMarketing CoordinatorBruel & KjaerTelephone: 01223 389 800Web: www.bksv.comEmail: heather.wilkins@bksv.com Contact Information Bruel & Kjaer UK Ltd.

