Featured Speakers for 2nd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2020

London, United Kingdom, July 09, 2020 --(



With that in mind, SMi is proud to present Europe's only Wearable Injectors Conference, taking place on the 7th-8th of October 2020, in London.



Interested parties can learn more and register at: http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom3



Key speakers for this year’s conference include:

- Julia Frese, Director, TÜV SÜD Japan ltd.

- Digby Harris, Global Category Manager - Medical Device development, AstraZeneca

- Barbara Stollfuss, Team Lead Data Generation, Bayer Vital GMBH

- Phil Tregunno, group Manager, MHRA

- Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, CMC Medical Devices, Amgen

- Germano Meier, Project Leader, Device & Digital Solutions, Novartis

- Solange Corriol-Rohou, Director, AstraZeneca

- Cedric Gysel, Manager, Healthcare Solutions Design, Johnson & Johnson

- Megan Heft, Senior Device Engineer, AstraZeneca



2020 presentations Snapshot:

- "Considerations for early technology evaluation and selection of large-volume, on-body injectors"

Megan Heft, Senior Device Engineer, AstraZeneca



- "Application of wearable sensors to measure clinical benefitsin OA patients"

Germano Meier, Project Leader, Device & Digital Solutions, Novartis



- "Design strategy for connected solutions: Driving better user experience"

Cedric Gysel, Manager, Healthcare Solutions Design, Johnson & Johnson



- "Enhancing patient administration experience for LVIs"

Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, CMC Medical Devices, Amgen



Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference will enable delegates to:

- Explore the growing potential of connectivity and digital health to improve patient experience and treatment

- Understand the key regulatory considerations in industry with representation from regulatory and notified bodies

- Assess advances in device design and development for large volume delivery via on-body injectors

- Gain insights into the use of wearable injectors and devices in clinical trials



To learn more about the conference and view the full agenda please visit:

http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom3



Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

7th – 8th October 2020

London, UK

Proudly sponsored by: Quantex-arc



Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom3



