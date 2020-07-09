Featured Speakers for 2nd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2020

London, United Kingdom, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The global wearable devices market size is expected to reach a value of $62.82 billion USD by 2025 with time dependent delivery, improved patient experience and adherence and large volume administration with minimal injection pain and being key factors driving the market.
With that in mind, SMi is proud to present Europe's only Wearable Injectors Conference, taking place on the 7th-8th of October 2020, in London.
Interested parties can learn more and register at: http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom3
Key speakers for this year’s conference include:
- Julia Frese, Director, TÜV SÜD Japan ltd.
- Digby Harris, Global Category Manager - Medical Device development, AstraZeneca
- Barbara Stollfuss, Team Lead Data Generation, Bayer Vital GMBH
- Phil Tregunno, group Manager, MHRA
- Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, CMC Medical Devices, Amgen
- Germano Meier, Project Leader, Device & Digital Solutions, Novartis
- Solange Corriol-Rohou, Director, AstraZeneca
- Cedric Gysel, Manager, Healthcare Solutions Design, Johnson & Johnson
- Megan Heft, Senior Device Engineer, AstraZeneca
2020 presentations Snapshot:
- "Considerations for early technology evaluation and selection of large-volume, on-body injectors"
Megan Heft, Senior Device Engineer, AstraZeneca
- "Application of wearable sensors to measure clinical benefitsin OA patients"
Germano Meier, Project Leader, Device & Digital Solutions, Novartis
- "Design strategy for connected solutions: Driving better user experience"
Cedric Gysel, Manager, Healthcare Solutions Design, Johnson & Johnson
- "Enhancing patient administration experience for LVIs"
Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, CMC Medical Devices, Amgen
Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference will enable delegates to:
- Explore the growing potential of connectivity and digital health to improve patient experience and treatment
- Understand the key regulatory considerations in industry with representation from regulatory and notified bodies
- Assess advances in device design and development for large volume delivery via on-body injectors
- Gain insights into the use of wearable injectors and devices in clinical trials
To learn more about the conference and view the full agenda please visit:
http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom3
Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices
7th – 8th October 2020
London, UK
Proudly sponsored by: Quantex-arc
