Steema Software Got Support for Latest Embarcadero's Rad Studio 10.4 Sydney

Steema has released new updates for teeChart and teeGrid components including support for latest version of Rad Studio 10.4 Sydney.

Girona, Spain, July 15, 2020 --(



TeeChart, Steema's flagship charting package, has been integrated into the Delphi component palette since Delphi 3 (1997) and helps to greatly improve developer productivity taking advantage of latest RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney to create rich and highly qualified charts.



Steema continues to keep TeeChart on an even par with the latest IDEs available in the market, allowing developers the opportunity to fully exploit the potential of all resources available to them.



TeeGrid first release was in 2017. TeeGrid is lightweight and fully featured grid control. Its price is light and nimble making it an easy fit in any project's budget.



Steema license comes with a renewable one-year subscription service that entitles customers to free updates and technical support service. Full 100% Delphi Source Code optional available.



About Steema Software



Founded in 1996, Steema Software is a privately held company specialized in data visualisation tools across multiple platforms.



Gemma Gibert

+34 972 218 797



www.steema.com



