Tremend Partners with TypingDNA to Release observED Observed App for Online Exam Proctoring, Based on Biometric Data

Tremend, one of the most dynamic Romanian tech companies in Europe, released the observED platform, a modern solution dedicated to examination centers, assessment providers, and universities, enabling them to supervise students taking remote exams and prevent cheating.

Bucuresti, Romania, July 09, 2020 --



The observED app is a digital instrument that successfully replaces a supervisor during a written exam, being integrated into the Moodle plugin. Moodle is one of the most popular open-source systems for managing the learning process (LMS - Learning Management System), featuring over 100 million users all across the globe. This LMS is backed by a strong community of partners and is continually adapted to the most stringent learning requirements.



This solution is aimed at colleges, universities, eLearning platforms, examination centers, assessment providers, and other service providers that need a fully digital approach towards both the learning mechanism and the examination process.



The observED app integrates high-end technologies for validating the user’s identity. The onboarding is done by scanning the security elements of the identity document, using the webcam of the device on which the exam is taken.



By using keystroke events, mobile sensory data, and proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms developed by TypingDNA, observED application captures users’ unique typing pattern, establishing a user-behavior biometric profile for each of them.



Based on the software solutions created by Tremend, observED creates a complete analysis of the user’s browsing history to check if other websites were accessed during the exam. Periodically, the application uses the embedded video camera of the computer/laptop to take snapshots, to avoid fraud by impersonation, when someone else is performing the test. Users are thus verified and monitored continually during the course of the testing. In case suspicious behavior is triggered, the platform sends alerts to the examiner.



ObservED is a multimodal solution, featuring emerging technologies that offer the same level of security and safety as a face-to-face examination. Due to the advanced programs used, this app is extremely dependable and is impossible to be tricked by the human user.



Through automatizing the examining process, companies and institutions can ensure they keep full control, reduce costs, and minimize the time spent with planning, organizing, and supervising the students. Additionally, they benefit from a personalized report that details each interaction with the student.



“We’ve already seen an acceleration of digitization in medicine, commerce, and of course education, due to the challenges in the past period of time and rethinking of business processes. We’re always paying attention to the market trends and we’re using innovative technologies to develop products that bring value to the market. We've developed observED leveraging TypingDNA's typing biometrics technology in order to help the universities and educational facilities adopt modern technologies that would enable them to extend their educational footprint and offer more opportunities to students worldwide,” Alexandru Paraschiv, Director of the Innovation Department, Tremend, declares.



“Tremend’s observeED will propel the use of typing biometrics authentication in the education industry, as an alternative to face to face proctoring which, in today’s challenging times, is no longer feasible. We hope that more online learning providers will facilitate the continuity of education for students of all backgrounds by leveraging the wide-accessibility of typing biometrics authentication which works with just a keyboard and minimal bandwidth internet connection,” Tudor Goicea, Chief Revenue Officer at TypingDNA, explains.



The global market of proctoring and online exams has skyrocketed in the last period of time, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the education institutions to close their doors for students.



About Tremend

Tremend has over 14 years of experience in offering complex software engineering and consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. Tremend was included two times, successively, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of the most dynamic technology-oriented companies in the region, and four times successively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, and London, UK.



More information is available on www.tremend.com



Press Contact Tremend

Claudia Popa

Senior Marketing Specialist

claudia.popa@tremend.com



About TypingDNA

TypingDNA is a behavioral biometrics SaaS company that authenticates users based on how they type on their keyboards. The company’s AI-based technology makes it easier to prevent fraudulent activity such as identity theft through typing biometrics authentication. Organizations around the world use the company’s innovative technology to improve online security through passive and frictionless authentication.



Press Contact TypingDNA

Content Marketing Manager

Alexandra Daragiu

Claudia Popa

+40-21-223-7700



www.tremend.com



