Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Its Model Home in the Retreat at Southshore Community

The Retreat at Southshore at the Aurora Reservoir is an amenity-rich neighborhood.

Aurora, CO, July 09, 2020 --(



The Dillon's inviting two-story foyer reveals a magnificent staircase and offers a view of the two-story great room with a cozy fireplace and covered, expansive patio beyond. The stunning kitchen is equipped with a large center island, abundant counter and cabinet space, a large walk-in pantry, and adjacent breakfast area.



The secluded, second-floor owners’ bedroom boasts an expansive window display and a luxurious bath complete with a relaxing Roman tub, a separate shower, private toilet area, and gigantic walk-in closet. Additional highlights include secondary bedrooms with roomy closets, one with a private bath and two that share a bath with separate vanity areas, a marvelous first floor study with impressive window display, a convenient second floor laundry, mud room, powder room and much more.



The Retreat at Southshore with its 54 homes is located in southeast Aurora and is an amenity-rich, resort-style neighborhood. “With stunning mountain and reservoir views, superior Cherry Creek Schools, world-class shopping and dining, easy access to DIA and the DTC, and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, The Retreat at Southshore defines Colorado living at its finest,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “The Retreat offers a choice of five one- and two-story single family homes ranging from 2,516 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet, starting in the low $500,000s. It is adjacent to our existing community, Vista Point at Southshore.”



Other features and highlights of the new Retreat community include:



Numerous recreational opportunities including boating, fishing, paddle boarding, and diving at the Aurora Reservoir.

Scenic walking trails linking the community to the reservoir.

The Lakehouse community clubhouse that features breathtaking mountain and lake views, saltwater pool, hot tub, cozy fire pit, and state-of-the-art fitness center.



For more information, call 720-828-8835 or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



From Denver: Take I-25 to E-470 and take the Smoky Hill Road exit (Exit 10). Head east on Smoky Hill Road and turn left onto South Ider St. Turn right onto East Calhoun Dr. The model home and sales center (27608 E. Ottawa Ave., Aurora, 80016) will be on your left.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



