CS Odessa Released New Project Management Solution for ConceptDraw OFFICE

The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions extends the Project Management area with a powerful Agile Kanban methodology tool.

Odessa, Ukraine, July 09, 2020 --(



A Kanban board is a visual tool that is quite popular in agile project management practices. Kanban board is intended to help project teams visualize tasks and workflows, as well as identify potential bottlenecks at each stage of the project lifecycle. Kanban board visually represents a project workflow to help teams assign and complete workloads.



This new solution provides support for drawing Kanban boards in ConceptDraw DIAGRAM and for making Kanban board mind maps in ConceptDraw MINDMAP with the ability to automatically generate Kanban board charts in DIAGRAM.



The Kanban Board solution is available at $25 USD for current users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and MINDMAP v11.



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and MINDMAP v11, supported by an ever-growing collection of business solutions, compatible with macOS and Windows. Both apps can be purchased either individually or along with PROJECT v10 as part of ConceptDraw OFFICE v6.



ConceptDraw Product Line:



Kanban Board Solution - help agile project teams visualize tasks and workflows.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/project-management-kanban-board



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 - business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool



ConceptDraw MINDMAP v11 - brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map



ConceptDraw PROJECT v10 - project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software



ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 - powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office



Solutions - the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park



Operating Systems Supported



macOS 10.13, 10.14 and 10.15

Windows 7 SP1, 8.1, and 10 (64-bit certified)



About CS Odessa

Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.



Press Contact:

presscontacts@csodessa.com

Anna Korlyakova

+1 (877) 441-1150



www.conceptdraw.com



