Bekind. - a Start-Up from Germany for Sustainable Change in the World of Furniture

To its founders Philip and Lars, Bekind. is so much more than just a brand of furniture. It’s a conscious mindset. Without the right mindset very little or almost nothing will change – and Bekind. wants to make sustainable change to the world of furniture.

Cologne, Germany, July 09, 2020 --



Fair production, regionally grown materials and sustainable usage of natural resources - the concept of ‘fair fashion’ which has been on the agenda in the fashion industry still seems to be exceptional when producing and selling furniture.



To the two founders from Cologne their Bekind. furniture is more than just simple furnishing. Bekind. furniture should help establish a more sustainable outlook on interior design. Lars and Philip are looking for allies, who will help them make a difference.



From the 5th of July onwards you can do so by initiating change and placing your pre-order on the Kickstarter website. Bekind.’s first clients will get a small serial production started. This high quality furniture is therefore also made available to someone who usually cannot afford furniture made to measure. The more of you joining the Bekind. project the higher the chances of making sustainable change in the way furniture is used.



Bekind. combines timeless design, renewable materials and German craftsmanship. Local FSC-labelled solid wood and linoleum are transformed in Cologne into stable, functional pieces of furniture – produced in fair working conditions and made to last for generations to come. Lars and Philip believe that "earth conscious lifestyle starts at home – with small things" and therefore want to make sure that the required natural resources are being used for a long time.



Just by turning it around a stool becomes a dollhouse or a garage for toy cars, a desk turns into a bench and a drawing corner transforms into a coffee table. Their furniture is as versatile as your imagination. It adapts to all possible kinds of locations such as children’s rooms, kindergartens, playing corners in your living room, waiting rooms – the more ideas you have the more versatile our Bekind. furniture becomes.



Philip Dabrowski

+4917622293714



www.bekind-interior.com



