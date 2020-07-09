Foxx and Associates Announce New Reverse Mortgage Venture: Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center

Press Releases Foxx and Associates Press Release

Rick Foxx, Foxx and Associates Mortgage’s CEO and founder spoke about this exciting, new company, “I’m super thrilled right now. 24 years in the business and I don’t think I have ever been able to offer such incredible products. I mean, I plan on a reverse mortgage for myself in 9 years!” (Mr. Foxx is 53 at time of publication).



Mr. Foxx went on, “The demand for information about Reverse Mortgages and Reverse Purchases has never been higher, and we didn’t want to dilute the message through Foxx & Associates Mortgage, so creating Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center was a no brainer, It allows us an avenue to focus solely on the mortgage and retirement needs of seniors, and give them straight answers to their questions, giving folks the time and attention they deserve when looking into such a powerful program. Most importantly, we are going to help a lot of folks!”



A reverse mortgage is a loan type that is available to homeowners who are 62 years or older. It allows them to convert the equity in their home into tax-free cash that does not require a mortgage payment. The product helps people that want to tap into the equity in their homes and use the money as they want to use it. This loan is called a reverse mortgage because it is the opposite of a traditional mortgage. You are not required to pay back the loan until the home is sold. As long as you live in the home, you are not required to make any monthly payments towards the loan balance, but you must remain current on your property taxes, homeowners association dues and insurance.



Mr. Foxx went on to say, “Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center doesn’t just offer reverse mortgages, we offer reverse mortgage refinances, reverse purchase mortgages, and private reverse mortgages...we aim to be Florida’s premier, full-spectrum reverse mortgage lender.”



Learn more about Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center at www.FLRMC.net or by calling 727-388-5235.



