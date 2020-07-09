Gig Workers Financial Concerns Surveyed by Critical Illness Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

"According to the Bureau of Labor projections, the percentage of Americans who are defined as gig economy workers will increase to 43%," shares Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. "There are 57 million U.S. gig workers who work either full-time or part-time and the Covid virus will only increase that number."



Little is known about gig workers Slome explains. The Association announced it will undertake a series of studies to better understand the financial situation and needs of gig economy workers. To complete the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/56QKTL8.



"We know that many Americans are not prepared to handle an unexpected expense," Slome notes. "But surveys that include working age individuals with salaried jobs do not paint an accurate picture of gig workers. We hope to get some greater insights that can be beneficial to all."



Slome notes that many Millennials and GenXers who comprise the gig worker economy have never heard of critical illness insurance. "They see ads that convey the importance of life insurance but these generations have different financial needs," Slome contends. "They have a greater chance of a critical illness before age 70 than dying. That makes critical illness insurance far more important."



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



