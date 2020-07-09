Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Resilience in Love by Lynne Hunter

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Thame, United Kingdom, July 09, 2020 --(



About Resilience in Love:

They meet as the main leads on the set of an epic period drama movie, with complications of a potent mutual attraction to each other neither of them presently need in their lives.



Sara Kaye is a talented actress and dancer still grieving the recent loss of her Fiancé. Uncertain at the wisdom of her decision in accepting this role.



Bruce Bailey is handsome, broody and complex. His agent had begged him to do this movie, he regarded himself an accidental actor and had tried to get out of it, he believed by making it a contractual condition for Sara to be his co-lead would be a way out, he never expected her to accept. With her allure, she was a temptation he knew he couldn’t resist. Now he was in deep trouble.



They finish filming in New York, Sara has never taken time off to explore the exhilarating sights of the city and Bruce decides to be her guide and show it to her, they have only a week before returning home to England.



They are involved in a terrifying car chase through the labyrinth of New York streets and alleyways that leads to a culmination of kidnapping, a failed ransom which quickly spirals to more sinister events that force Sara to sacrifice her life to save a five-year-old girl.



Bruce was powerless to protect them, but can he find a way to save them?



Resilience in Love is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 312 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653576 and 9781913653729

Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm



Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BNC11FN

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RILOVE

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Lynne Hunter first fell in love with writing at school when her English teacher would set a task of writing a story based around one single word and she enjoyed exploring different angles rather than the obvious.



Life got in the way and Lynne tried various career avenues, undertaking nurse training in Surrey where she met her husband and they started a family.



Lynne qualified as a TESOL Teacher and accommodated students from around the world and taught them English.



Together with her husband, she set up a company and business in the Care Industry. After 13 years, they closed the business and converted the property into private houses to sell.



Lynne in now an Estate Manager for a large retirement development in West Sussex and has decided that the time is right to return to her first love of writing.



More from Lynne Hunter at:

@LynneHunter0

www.facebook.com/lynne.hunter.96343



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

