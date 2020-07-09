EUPROTEIN Launched the Supreme Humanly-Expressed Proteins to Help Research in SARS-CoV-2

EUPROTEIN Inc., the expert in mammalian expressed protein, has launched the full set of their top-quality recombinant proteins to help researchers around the world for their studies towards this global pandemic. These protein are expressed in human mammalian cells, which inherently is of superior quality compared to those expressed from E. Coli.

North Brunswick, NJ, July 09, 2020 --(



EUPROTEIN Inc., the expert in mammalian expressed protein, has launched the full set of their top-quality recombinant proteins, adding to their selection of over 1000 mammalian expressed recombinant proteins. These protein are expressed in human mammalian cells, which inherently is of superior quality compared to similar proteins expressed from E. Coli. Their product quality has been validated and verified by enthusiastic clients who puts up huge demands of delivery.



Across the world, biological reagents providers such as EUPROTEIN are at the very core of the coordinated effort to combat the global pandemic COVID-19. Thanks to their innovation and tireless 24x7 work, medical research teams are provided with proteins and antibodies of premier quality, that helps to increase the speed at which they are able to carry crucial research into the way disease develops, thus accelerating potential cure discovery. Currently, the company offers a wide array of recombinant proteins and antibodies that are manufactured in their North Brunswick, NJ based facility. Products are distributed via FedEx Priority Overnight which is guaranteed to get delivered within 24 hours to any customer located within continental US.



As research teams at top pharmaceutical companies are all striving to search for cues and clue to fight this pandemic COVID-19, it is protein development specialists like EUPROTEIN who is providing the tools for their high priority work. Through the new additions to the their catalogue, it is hoped that the EUPROTEIN can continue to contribute to biomedical discovery of cure to end this pandemic.



To learn more about their product offering, please visit https://www.euprotein.com/feature_protein/SARS_CoV_2. North Brunswick, NJ, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NJ based bioreagent manufacturer, EUPROTEIN Inc., has recently developed a series of SARS-CoV-2 antigens and the associated cellular receptor protein. These high-quality proteins are all expressed in human cell, can be used for basic research study towards 2019-nCoVs, and would also help in potential diagnostic and therapeutic developments for the SARS-CoV-2 and related COVID-19 diseases. Find out details by visiting: https://www.euprotein.com/feature_protein/SARS_CoV_2EUPROTEIN Inc., the expert in mammalian expressed protein, has launched the full set of their top-quality recombinant proteins, adding to their selection of over 1000 mammalian expressed recombinant proteins. These protein are expressed in human mammalian cells, which inherently is of superior quality compared to similar proteins expressed from E. Coli. Their product quality has been validated and verified by enthusiastic clients who puts up huge demands of delivery.Across the world, biological reagents providers such as EUPROTEIN are at the very core of the coordinated effort to combat the global pandemic COVID-19. Thanks to their innovation and tireless 24x7 work, medical research teams are provided with proteins and antibodies of premier quality, that helps to increase the speed at which they are able to carry crucial research into the way disease develops, thus accelerating potential cure discovery. Currently, the company offers a wide array of recombinant proteins and antibodies that are manufactured in their North Brunswick, NJ based facility. Products are distributed via FedEx Priority Overnight which is guaranteed to get delivered within 24 hours to any customer located within continental US.As research teams at top pharmaceutical companies are all striving to search for cues and clue to fight this pandemic COVID-19, it is protein development specialists like EUPROTEIN who is providing the tools for their high priority work. Through the new additions to the their catalogue, it is hoped that the EUPROTEIN can continue to contribute to biomedical discovery of cure to end this pandemic.To learn more about their product offering, please visit https://www.euprotein.com/feature_protein/SARS_CoV_2.