Centilytics Launches a Worldwide Partner Enablement Program

Centilytics' Partner Program focuses on specific business requirements of an MSP, a CSP, or a reseller.

Dover, DE, July 10, 2020 --(



Centilytics' Partner Program promises to deliver the right set of products and services needed by the partners to broaden their catalog. Apart from that, the program focuses on three challenges that MSPs struggle with:



1. Lack of revenue streams to generate recurring profits.

2. Lack of products and services that customers need.

3. Lack of expertise to clear the OEM audits.



"Our partner program helps partners to maximize their ROI. We commit to world-class partner enablement with partner-centric GTMs that provide tools, resources, and support that MSPs need to win in this competitive market." - Aditya Garg (CEO, Centilytics)



Centilytics' Partner Program focuses on specific business requirements of an MSP, a CSP, or a reseller. The program offers partner-centric GTMs aligned with products and services to generate multiple revenue streams and increase profit margins. This program also enables partners to build a service portfolio on top of Centilytics' differentiated cloud services offerings.



Centilytics acts as an all-in-one platform to manage, govern, secure, and automate cloud infrastructure. The platform's advanced capabilities guarantee MSPs to fulfill requirements as listed in the "Next-gen AWS Audit" and "Azure Expert MSP Audit." The program gives partners a competitive edge by offering White label options to enhance their brand, free POC credits to acquire new customers, billing mark-up, ITSM integrations, and much more. The partner program builds highly engaged relationships that lead to multiple revenue streams by enhancing the overall customer experience.



About Centilytics

Centilytics, a Silicon Valley-based company, started off very young as a summer experiment from the ground up, now is a Stanford-based StartX accelerated company with a global clientele base. The organization is headquartered in the US and has an R&D Center in India.



Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that sits on top of public clouds to help organizations manage and control their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.



Are you running into cloud management problems? Schedule a quick chat with our cloud expert to learn how to use Centilytics to make your life on the public cloud a little easier. Book a demo or start a 3-month free trial.



Amit Suhag

+1 (404) 545-0821



www.centilytics.com



