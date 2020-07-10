MiNa Therapeutics Ltd. to Present Keynote at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: SMi are pleased to inform you that Matthew Catley from MiNa Therapeutics Ltd has confirmed his position as speaker.

London, United Kingdom, July 10, 2020 --(



Matthew will be presenting a keynote on:

Small activating RNAs — a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotide

• Description of saRNA technology to upregulate transcription and broad applicability to a range of therapeutic targets

• Generation of a lead candidate saRNA to HNF4a for liver disease

• Update on MiNA’s lead saRNA clinical agent MTL-CEBPA – Clinical PD and efficacy



Dr. Matthew Catley completed his PhD studies of airway signalling pathways involved in lung disease with Peter Barnes at Imperial college. He completed further post-doctoral studies on the pharmacology of inhaled therapeutics with Maria Belvisi at Imperial College. Moving to UCB/Celltech he worked on monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. In 2012 he moved to AstraZeneca in Gothenburg to help establish and run the preclinical bioscience department. After a year at Covance, Matthew Joined MiNA therapeutics in 2019 as Research Director. Matthew has developed a range of therapeutic modalities including small molecules, antibodies, peptides and oligonucleotides.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom6



Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020

London, UK

Proudly sponsored by: ChemGenes & TOSOH Bioscience



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom6



