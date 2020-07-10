PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
MaestroVision

Press Release

Receive press releases from MaestroVision: By Email RSS Feeds:

Introducing MaestroVision’s Innovative Virtual Courtroom Recording Technology


Introducing MaestroVision's Virtual Courtroom Recording Solution - an automated, synchronized recording solution that allows you to capture everything remotely from the video conference to the presentation of evidence.

Boca Raton, FL, July 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MaestroVision has developed a new technology which will allow judicial procedures to proceed digitally and “without contact.”

The current pandemic is pressuring courtroom managers to modify their working methods to protect staff, lawyers and witnesses. To adapt to these new procedures, MaestroVision has developed a new technology which will allow judicial procedures to proceed digitally and “without contact.”

MaestroVision's courtroom recording system features include:

-Submit documents without having to give them hand to hand.
-Allow testimony by videoconference.
-Present evidence without anyone having to physically touch it.
-Record audio, video, recording of documents, courtroom videoconferencing and evidence simultaneously.
-Videotape the courtroom from multiple angles.
-Automatically transfer recording to cloud medium specifically dedicated to the courtroom and immediately available for viewing and segment extraction post-trial.
-Assign user permissions according to hierarchy.

To experience the application and its functionality for yourself, visit https://maestrovision.com/court-recording-systems/
Contact Information
MaestroVision
Jessica Wein
888-424-5505
Contact
www.maestrovision.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MaestroVision
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help