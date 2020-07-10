Introducing MaestroVision’s Innovative Virtual Courtroom Recording Technology

Boca Raton, FL, July 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- MaestroVision has developed a new technology which will allow judicial procedures to proceed digitally and “without contact.”
The current pandemic is pressuring courtroom managers to modify their working methods to protect staff, lawyers and witnesses. To adapt to these new procedures, MaestroVision has developed a new technology which will allow judicial procedures to proceed digitally and “without contact.”
MaestroVision's courtroom recording system features include:
-Submit documents without having to give them hand to hand.
-Allow testimony by videoconference.
-Present evidence without anyone having to physically touch it.
-Record audio, video, recording of documents, courtroom videoconferencing and evidence simultaneously.
-Videotape the courtroom from multiple angles.
-Automatically transfer recording to cloud medium specifically dedicated to the courtroom and immediately available for viewing and segment extraction post-trial.
-Assign user permissions according to hierarchy.
To experience the application and its functionality for yourself, visit https://maestrovision.com/court-recording-systems/