Introducing MaestroVision’s Innovative Virtual Courtroom Recording Technology

Introducing MaestroVision's Virtual Courtroom Recording Solution - an automated, synchronized recording solution that allows you to capture everything remotely from the video conference to the presentation of evidence.

Boca Raton, FL, July 10, 2020 --(



The current pandemic is pressuring courtroom managers to modify their working methods to protect staff, lawyers and witnesses. To adapt to these new procedures, MaestroVision has developed a new technology which will allow judicial procedures to proceed digitally and “without contact.”



MaestroVision's courtroom recording system features include:



-Submit documents without having to give them hand to hand.

-Allow testimony by videoconference.

-Present evidence without anyone having to physically touch it.

-Record audio, video, recording of documents, courtroom videoconferencing and evidence simultaneously.

-Videotape the courtroom from multiple angles.

-Automatically transfer recording to cloud medium specifically dedicated to the courtroom and immediately available for viewing and segment extraction post-trial.

-Assign user permissions according to hierarchy.



Jessica Wein

888-424-5505



www.maestrovision.com



