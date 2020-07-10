Thomas Beach Vacations Joins Safe Stay Program

Press Releases Thomas Real Estate Inc. Press Release

Safe Stay cleaning guidelines, rooted in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are endorsed by hospitality leaders across North America. According to the AHLA, the guidelines bring a new level of focus and transparency to an industry already built on cleanliness.



"We believe this industry-wide effort will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience," said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.



Rogers stated that as the hospitality industry reopens, it is critical it unites under one common set of safety, cleanliness and health standards so that employees and guests can be assured rentals are cleaner and safer than ever before.



"Nothing is more crucial than the health and safety of our guests, owners, and employees,” said Hank Thomas, broker-in-charge of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. “Certification in the Safe Stay program provides an added level of accountability, consistency, and credibility."



Thomas added that TBV also has committed to the THOMAS PROMISE—its pledge to providing a clean disinfected vacation rental to guests.



In addition to industry-wide endorsement of Safe Stay, local and state government organizations also are utilizing the protocols to inform governors, mayors, legislators, and attorneys general as they work locally to reopen economies. Already, Safe Stay has been adopted in AHLA-member facilities in all 50 states.



About Thomas Beach Vacations



