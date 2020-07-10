Challenge Europe – Wire Thread Inserts for High-Strength Threads in Soft Materials

Press Releases Challenge (Europe) Ltd Press Release

Challenge Europe announce their stock, advice and production service operation for a comprehensive range of wire thread inserts, available in both tanged and tangless variants.

These inserts provide significantly improved performance over the substrate, enabling bolt tension to be maintained under severe conditions of vibration, thermal stress and corrosive action.



Challenge Europe wire thread inserts represent an extensively proven well accepted technology and are exceptionally effective in aerospace, auto industry, electronics, medical and related industries.



Use of wire thread inserts enables manufacturer assemblers to access the best performance characteristics of a multi-material approach where combinations of metallurgy are required. Standard material is chrome nickel austenitic stainless steel which is compatible with most substrates and is both hard-wearing and corrosion-resistant.



