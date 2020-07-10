Milpitas Christian School Wins “Best in Silicon Valley” Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Milpitas Christian School Press Release

Voters in Silicon Valley, including San Jose, Milpitas, and the East Bay, have selected Milpitas Christian School's Resource Center for the second year in a row. MCS serves K-8th students at their Birchwood campus in North San Jose, California.

San Jose, CA, July 10, 2020 --(



“Milpitas Christian School is pleased to be honored by the Silicon Valley community,” stated Clark Gilbert, Head of School and Principal for Milpitas Christian School. “Our faculty and staff are committed to meeting the needs of all our students. When any student needs help with homework assignments or study skills, the Resource Center team knows how to use curriculum and the best teaching practices to help our students succeed.”



The Best Tutoring and Learning Center

The Resource Center is a comfortable and friendly place for students to get the help they need with specific classes and projects. From learning English to satisfying the requirements in IEPs and 504 plans, the staff has the experience to design sessions to fit the specific needs. Even furniture accommodations, including height-adjustable tables and wiggle stools (to reduce restlessness and fidgeting), are available.



The Sensory Room offers a safe, comfortable environment for students to regulate themselves (calm down or perk up). A wide range of objects and activities provide choices for self-regulation. Students are coached to identify the situations where they need to take the necessary steps to continue learning in the classroom and interacting with other students.



MCS also offers the Renaissance Club for highly qualified students in grades 3 through 8. After school classes are rooted in the sciences or humanities such as CSI Crime Investigating or MCS Flea Market Flip. Students are also invited to compete in Odyssey of the Mind, a program where students develop creative problem-solving skills using real-world problems.



“With direct access to all classroom teachers and curriculum, MCS offers convenient, integrated services for our students,” explained Kathy Yao, Director of Student Academic Services for Milpitas Christian School. “On-site or through Zoom meeting, the well-being of our students is always at the forefront of what we do.”



About the Best in Silicon Valley Awards

Nearly 6,000 votes were cast in the 19th annual Best in Silicon Valley section published June 28, 2020, in the Mercury News and online (bestinsv.com). Readers from Silicon Valley and the East Bay responded to more than 100 different questions including health, entertainment, food, schools, and services. The accolades for MCS are described on pages S24 and S26.



About Milpitas Christian School

As an independent, non-denominational Christ-centered school, Milpitas Christian School welcomes all families. Students with open hearts and spirits will find a safe environment to ask tough questions and pursue their spiritual quest. MCS accepts students of all races and nationalities and does not discriminate in any of its programs based on gender, race, or national origin.



Founded in 1974, MCS seeks to transform lives for Christ through excellence in education, relationships, and service. For over 45 years, MCS has educated thousands of preschool, elementary, and middle school students on its Milpitas and San Jose, California campuses. MCS holds dual accreditations from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).



Jim Hsia

408-945-6530



milpitaschristian.org



