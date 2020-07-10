Digisonics Takes Action to Support Healthcare Needs During COVID-19

Press Releases Digisonics Press Release

Houston, TX, July 10, 2020 --(



As frontline clinical teams battle to overcome the COVID-19 challenge, the healthcare industry strives to establish processes and procedures that prevent or reduce exposure to this population. Digisonics aids in this initiative by offering clients remote reading software at no cost so providers can read imaging studies anywhere with an internet connection. These remote reading solutions limit exposure by decreasing time at the hospital/office while keeping up with increasing exam volumes.



Ultrasound and other imaging procedures can have an important role with COVID-19 patients, both for fast diagnosis and the development of treatment strategies. Digisonics offers billing using the new COVID-19 codes, new study types, indications and report templates for fast generation of reports and export to the EMR, and department reports to track the volume and turnaround times for all imaging procedures as well as for COVID-19 patients.



About Digisonics, Inc.

About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.

