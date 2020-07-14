SPEC Innovations to Promote Its Flagship Product, Innsolate at the 2020 GEOConnect Series Showcase

Press Releases SPEC Innovations Press Release

August 12, 2020 - SPEC Innovations is pleased to announce its participation in the 2020 GEOConnect Series Showcase through its virtual format this year.

SPEC Innovations experts have the specialized capabilities in systems engineering, digital engineering, proposal development, and DoDAF. Their goal is to provide their clients with innovative services and solutions in a timely, professional, and cost-effective manner



Innoslate is an all-in-one solution with requirements management, modeling and simulation, verification and validation, and more. Innsolate allows real-time collaboration, customizable reports, model-based documentation, the ability to be accessed anywhere in the world as well as the full ability to understand the implications of a decision.



The 2020 GeoConnect Series Showcase is produced by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF). Their mission behind GEOConnect is to provide information, leadership, technological development, and educational and professional advancements whether it be in person or virtual.



This year, the GEOConnect Series Showcase will offer multi-session virtual events on a digital platform. Attendees will hear from experts, stay engaged in Q&A sessions, and learn and connect with other professionals from the safety of their homes.



For more information visit https://usgif.org/events/GEOConnect



About SPEC Innovations

SPEC Innovations (Systems and Proposal Engineering Company) has been a leader in systems engineering, since 1993. Our goal is to move the systems engineering discipline into the future. We developed and released the first collaborative cloud-native MBSE tool, Innoslate, in 2012. Since then, Innoslate has evolved into a full lifecycle solution through requirements management to verification and validation.



SPEC Innovations continues to push the boundaries of the systems engineering discipline by recognizing that both program management and systems engineering must optimize cost, schedule, and performance for both the program and system, while identifying and managing risk. We do this by applying open standards, such as the Lifecycle Modeling Language (LML), and new technologies, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence. We are the future of systems engineering today.



https://specinnovations.com/



