Nobel Systems to Develop Parking App for City of Huntington Park

The City of Huntington Park has contracted Nobel Systems to develop a customized mobile parking application for the public.

Nobel Systems will modify its existing GeoViewer application to customize the public access parking application according to the City of Huntington Park specifications.



Nobel Systems GeoViewer application will host all sensors and gateways for the parking application database. A easy-to-use interface will enable users to easily find and reserve public parking spots within city boundaries. Parking application users will be able to perform the following functions:



Check the number of available parking spots by location and count



Reserve a parking spot with a date range and hour access



Cancel a spot reservation



Avail information regarding payment charges and receipt upon checkout



Create a login account for future reference



Parking activity page upon login



Help page with necessary information



The City of Huntington Park in Los Angeles County is a city in the gateway cities district of Southeastern Los Angeles County, California. It serves a population of 58,624.



Nobel Systems is a leader in GIS / IoT cloud-based technology that helps cities and utilities digitize and manage infrastructure and assets.



Laura Tate

323-205-6436



Nobelsystemsblog.com

Info@nobel-systems.com

909-963-0787



