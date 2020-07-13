PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nobel Systems to Develop Parking App for City of Huntington Park


The City of Huntington Park has contracted Nobel Systems to develop a customized mobile parking application for the public.

San Bernardino, CA, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The City of Huntington Park, Calif. has contracted Nobel Systems to develop and host a cloud-based hosted parking app solution.

Nobel Systems will modify its existing GeoViewer application to customize the public access parking application according to the City of Huntington Park specifications.

Nobel Systems GeoViewer application will host all sensors and gateways for the parking application database. A easy-to-use interface will enable users to easily find and reserve public parking spots within city boundaries. Parking application users will be able to perform the following functions:

Check the number of available parking spots by location and count

Reserve a parking spot with a date range and hour access

Cancel a spot reservation

Avail information regarding payment charges and receipt upon checkout

Create a login account for future reference

Parking activity page upon login

Help page with necessary information

The City of Huntington Park in Los Angeles County is a city in the gateway cities district of Southeastern Los Angeles County, California. It serves a population of 58,624.

Nobel Systems is a leader in GIS / IoT cloud-based technology that helps cities and utilities digitize and manage infrastructure and assets.

Visit Nobel-Systems.com or GeoViewer.net for more information.
Contact Information
Nobel Systems
Laura Tate
323-205-6436
Contact
Nobelsystemsblog.com
Info@nobel-systems.com
909-963-0787

