Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly

Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms.





Segers acquired a state of the art indoor dynamometer test cell from Rolls-Royce at the end of 2019. Segers recently submitted the buildings plans for approval to build the new facility and install the Dyno. Completion of the test cell is expected by the end of 2020 with Cunningham Delaney Construction as the prime contractor working closely with Yanos Aerospace supporting the engineering and technical aspects of the test cell.



This dyno test cell will be able to test all T56 engine variants in bare or QEC configuration and has the additional capability of testing the AE2100 engine that is installed on the C130J models and also the T56-A-427 engine that operates on the E-2 Hawkeye aircraft.



"Technology innovations are crucial to generating efficiencies and compliance in aircraft maintenance and capability enhancements," added Rick Binkley, Segers Aero Corporation Director of Operations. "With this investment in the duplication of our capabilities, Segers will be able to test engines at our facility in Fairhope that will improve turn times and provide additional operational and troubleshooting capabilities to our customer base."



The new test cell represents a major component of the upgrade and expansion of the equipment and capabilities within the Segers Fairhope, Alabama site over the last 2.5 years.



