Integrated Investment Research Look to Gold

Tokyo, Japan, July 11, 2020



Chief Investment Officer Oliver Hewit discusses what is happening in the markets right now and what Integrated Investment Research are doing to take advantage of the current gold climate. "Well were do I start, frankly it has been one of the worst economic downturns in recent history and in large part has nothing to do with the economy of countries around the world. COVID-19 has really taken its toll on the global economy, jobs have been lost, businesses have been closed down and consumerism just is not at levels needed to have a booming economy.



"Integrated Investment Research predicted this as soon as lock downs started and the spread of COVID-19 increased around the world, since February this year we have been taking large positions into gold related investments from physical gold, shares in gold companies and also ETFs and Futures contracts.



"Gold is a safe haven in times of crisis and we have managed to continue growth and profit throughout 2020 because of this. It is a tough time and as more data is released from various countries in regards to their own economies we are seeing the damage done by this pandemic and the price of gold continues to rise hitting 10 year highs and breaking the all important $2000 USD barrier."



Michael Turner

03-5847-3520



https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/



