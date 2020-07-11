Blind Spot: James Ming–Hsueh Lee Solo Exhibition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Powen Gallery Press Release

Taipei City, Taiwan, July 11, 2020 --(



James Ming-Hsueh Lee, born in 1978 in Taiwan, currently resides in Taipei. He had won the first prize of the Taipei Art Awards 2005 and obtained his Ph.D. in Arts from Loughborough University in 2013.



James Ming-Hsueh Lee's artworks focus on everyday items to look for any potential meanings in their artistic contexts. He is exceptionally good at re-interpreting usual elements from our daily surroundings with humorous methods. The objective is to examine our stereotypical understanding of everything from the perspectives of media, education, and social construct. Lee discovers an object's hidden nature from a different perspective and forms an opposite thought from the transformations by reserving the way it is meant to be used, changing its external appearances, or the angle of the viewpoint. The goal is to explore the possibility of contemporary art and to create a different interpretation of a little sensation.



The exhibition's title is "Blind Spot"; its focus is between "To be neglected" and "To be seen." It is an imagination of a "blind spot" by an individual with a voice. It all begins with the visual paradox shown from the literal meaning: it is a state of claiming seeing it yet in fact not seeing it. People value what is shown in front of their eyes when facing things. They indulge in the "present" that can be seen at the moment, and it is accompanied by the inevitable absence that is not pointed out. In other words, during the moment when individuals with voice raising a point, they seem to show other people's blind spots, but they also create their own ones.



The artist uses daily items such as M&M Chocolate, pencils, and batteries to discuss the relationships between identity, languages, and words. There are spots created from the growth and decay of these items; these invisible spots point out an interweaving network that is too difficult to be seen. This network is constructed between the structure of the history itself, a presentation of the space, the analysis of the absence, and the external context.



