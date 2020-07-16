K-Ras Insights and All Advancement by Miratis, Amgen, Cardiff Oncology and so Forth Competitive Scene and Market Forecast from 2020-2030 by Mellalta Meets

Press Releases Mellalta Meets Press Release

While KRAS mutations are present in up to 25% of cancers, the oncogenic variants have different prevalence rates in numerous cancers. As per the American Cancer Society, around 200,000 patients are diagnosed every year with lung adenocarcinomas. That puts the KRAS-G12C population within the USA at 14,000–28,000 patients annually. within the case of KRAS-G12C-positive colorectal cancer (CRC), closer to 3000 patients are diagnosed every year.



Amgen certainly has a head start over its potential opponents, and it is unlikely that a competitor would have the option to sling in front of an expedited development program for AMG 510. Mirati Therapeutics, another competitor, entered the clinic with the KRAS-G12C inhibitor MRTX849, followed by other companies. While there is already a lot of excitement about the new drug, the number of patients who have been treated with it is relatively small.



This KRAS report covers the KRAS market opportunity providing key competitive analysis, 20+ company with pipeline drug profiles, clinical trials, upcoming events, other Developments (Collaborations Details, Funding, etc.), Epidemiology forecast of Cancers with KRAS mutation and % of mutation frequency, licensing and deals, as well as presenting market forecast from 2019 to 2030.



Key Takeaways from the Report



Indication Prioritization: KRAS Mutation patterns in cancers



KRAS Mutated Cancers Epidemiology Forecast from 2019-2030



Business Transactions & Strategies: Key collaborations and deal values



Pipeline Development: Product Profiles, Clinical Trials & Results



Market Forecast of KRAS Inhibitors from 2019-2030



Recent & Upcoming events



