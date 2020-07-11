Pentek Accelerates Real-Time Recording with New Talon Recorder for Quartz RFSoC

Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Records full 100 GbE bandwidth, supporting up to four independent UDP streams; Fifty percent faster recording rates than previous generation Talon recorders; Front-panel removable NVMe storage up to 122 TB; SystemFlow software GUI with Signal Viewer analysis tool; Optimized for Pentek Quartz RFSoC products

“The Quartz RFSoC has gained tremendous popularity with our customers. However, its multi-channel wideband A/D converters produce data at a rate that pushes the limits of data recorders,” stated Chris Tojeira, product director of Pentek's Recording Systems. “We leveraged the performance enhancements of today's storage technology and updated our design architecture to handle these challenging requirements,” he continued.



The RTR 2757 was designed with performance and rugged environments in mind. It includes up to 122 TB of NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) storage, using high-performance NVME U.2 drives in a RAID0 configuration to provide extremely high-speed real-time recording. Drives are front-panel removable via eight individual drive trays. The independent operating system drive is also removable via the front panel. This architecture improves the recording speed by fifty percent over previous generations of Talon recorders.



The industrial grade 4U rackmount chassis of the RTR 2757 houses a dual Xeon server class motherboard. It is optimized for cooling and ruggedized to operate in challenging environments. A single QSFP28 optical port supports up to four independent UDP streams for a combined real-time recording rate up to 12.5 GB/s (100 Gigabits/s).



John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

