Press Releases The New England Center for Children Press Release

Receive press releases from The New England Center for Children: By Email RSS Feeds: The New England Center for Children Wins Boston Parents Paper Family Favorite Award

NECC Honored as Family Favorite for Special Needs Preschool

Southborough, MA, July 13, 2020 --(



“NECC is honored to be chosen by Massachusetts parents as a Favorite for Special Needs School. It is a validation of our dedication to transforming the lives of children with autism,” said Jessica Sassi PhD, BCBA-D, LABA, NECC’s Clinical Director. “Research has shown that early intervention can result in the best outcomes for babies and young children with autism.”



Boston Parents Paper, a highly regarded parenting magazine, holds its annual reader’s choice survey every Spring with winners announced in the Summer. This marks the first time NECC was awarded this honor.



“Congratulations to The New England Center of Children and all 2020 Family Favorite winners throughout Massachusetts,” said Tracy McKean, Publisher of Boston Parents Paper. “NECC is among a special group of family-friendly businesses that our readers voted on that make Massachusetts a best place to raise a family.”



About Boston Parents Paper

Boston Parents Paper is an award-winning magazine and web site with information, tips and resources that parents across Massachusetts have depended on for 30 years. The annual “Family Favorites” awards were created to give families throughout the Greater Boston area with a chance to share their personal favorites across a number of kid and family-related categories.



About The New England Center for Children

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Our diverse community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians have transformed the lives of thousands of children with autism worldwide through education, research, and technology. The Center provides comprehensive services to maximize independence: home-based, day, and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org), teacher professional development, and research on educational best practices.



NECC is committed to staff professional development, partnering with local colleges to provide on-site graduate training and degrees at little to no cost to the NECC teacher. The result is a growing pool of exceptional teachers trained in best-in-class methodologies, whether they continue their careers at NECC or move on to public schools or private agencies. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org. Southborough, MA, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, was recently named the Family Favorite for Special Needs Preschool by Boston Parents Paper.“NECC is honored to be chosen by Massachusetts parents as a Favorite for Special Needs School. It is a validation of our dedication to transforming the lives of children with autism,” said Jessica Sassi PhD, BCBA-D, LABA, NECC’s Clinical Director. “Research has shown that early intervention can result in the best outcomes for babies and young children with autism.”Boston Parents Paper, a highly regarded parenting magazine, holds its annual reader’s choice survey every Spring with winners announced in the Summer. This marks the first time NECC was awarded this honor.“Congratulations to The New England Center of Children and all 2020 Family Favorite winners throughout Massachusetts,” said Tracy McKean, Publisher of Boston Parents Paper. “NECC is among a special group of family-friendly businesses that our readers voted on that make Massachusetts a best place to raise a family.”About Boston Parents PaperBoston Parents Paper is an award-winning magazine and web site with information, tips and resources that parents across Massachusetts have depended on for 30 years. The annual “Family Favorites” awards were created to give families throughout the Greater Boston area with a chance to share their personal favorites across a number of kid and family-related categories.About The New England Center for ChildrenThe New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Our diverse community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians have transformed the lives of thousands of children with autism worldwide through education, research, and technology. The Center provides comprehensive services to maximize independence: home-based, day, and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org), teacher professional development, and research on educational best practices.NECC is committed to staff professional development, partnering with local colleges to provide on-site graduate training and degrees at little to no cost to the NECC teacher. The result is a growing pool of exceptional teachers trained in best-in-class methodologies, whether they continue their careers at NECC or move on to public schools or private agencies. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org. Contact Information The New England Center for Children

Jeff Arnold

(508) 481-1015 x4034



necc.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The New England Center for Children