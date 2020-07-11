GI Associates of St. Augustine Joins Borland Groover

Press Releases Borland Groover Press Release

G.I. Associates of St. Augustine is a progressive gastroenterology and hepatology practice with four locations in St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam Counties. GIA physicians offer cutting edge medical treatment to patients with a variety of stomach and liver diseases. Their mission is to provide outstanding, comprehensive care, helping patients maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Jacksonville, FL, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Effective September 1, 2020, Borland Groover, North Florida’s leading digestive health specialty clinic, announces the joining of GI Associates of St. Augustine, a progressive gastroenterology and hepatology practice. This expands Borland Groover’s footprint in Northeast Florida and strengthens its roster of expertise to continue providing unsurpassed digestive health care.“This partnership with GI Associates of St. Augustine feels like a natural evolution of our brand’s promise to deliver exceptional care – inside and out. By combining the two companies, we are well positioned with an elite team of physicians, the latest digestive health technology and treatment protocols to help those in our community find relief from digestive health issues,” said Dr. Etzkorn, CEO of Borland Groover. “We welcome the patients and staff of GI Associates of St. Augustine with open arms and promise to continue delivering the highest standards of quality gastrointestinal care.”“We are excited to join the Borland Groover family. This partnership gives our patients access to a wider network of top-notch expertise, resources and cutting-edge care,” said Dr. Santiago Rosado, President of GI Associates of St. Augustine. “Our patients will continue to receive the same high-quality care they’ve come to expect delivered with a compassionate and patient-centered focus.”All GI Associate offices will begin an immediate transition to operate under the Borland Groover name.About Borland Groover:Founded in 1947, Borland Groover has grown into one of the largest gastroenterology clinics in the United States. Borland Groover offers cutting edge, new treatments in digestive diseases and is pioneering innovative interventional techniques which previously required general surgery. In addition, the clinic has been and will always be involved in research pharmacologic treatments to find a cure for disease. Borland Groover performs procedures such as colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, and biliary endoscopy (ERCP). For more information, please visit www.borlandgroover.com.About GI Associates of St. Augustine:G.I. Associates of St. Augustine is a progressive gastroenterology and hepatology practice with four locations in St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam Counties. GIA physicians offer cutting edge medical treatment to patients with a variety of stomach and liver diseases. Their mission is to provide outstanding, comprehensive care, helping patients maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Contact Information Borland Groover

Jennifer Broussard

904-400-0210



www.borlandgroover.com



