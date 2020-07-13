Goose Island Beer Company Supports Chicago Independent Venue League with New, Limited-Edition Pale Ale

Press Releases Chicago Independent Venue League Press Release

Chicago brewery teams up with advocacy group for Chicago’s independently owned and operated concert venues and music halls. 100% of proceeds benefit Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) mission to save music and concert halls from shuttering due to COVID-19.

Chicago, IL, July 13, 2020 --(



In an effort to return these historic venues back to form, Goose Island Beer Company has created its newest beverage for Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL). CIVL Pale Ale is available now exclusively at the Goose Island Brewery Taproom, 1800 W. Fulton Street in Chicago's historic Humboldt Park neighborhood, while supplies last. All proceeds from the limited-edition libation will go directly to CIVL and its ongoing fight to ensure Chicago’s independent music venues survive the current pandemic.



“Goose Island was a natural choice for a partnership,” said Katie Tuten, co-owner of The Hideout and co-founder CIVL. “Chicago's independent venues and culture have made this city a hub for live music, much like how Goose Island has made a lasting impact on the city's nightlife. People may not realize that COVID's impact on nightlife affected more than just our venues themselves. It was a chain reaction that put economic pressure on everyone, including our alcohol distributors.”



Chicago, IL, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Many businesses are still finding ways to stay afloat, swim, and even re-emerge during this pandemic wave. Chicago's homegrown favorites are no different. Even though the state has moved into Phase 4 of the re-opening plan, independent music venues remain closed.

In an effort to return these historic venues back to form, Goose Island Beer Company has created its newest beverage for Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL). CIVL Pale Ale is available now exclusively at the Goose Island Brewery Taproom, 1800 W. Fulton Street in Chicago's historic Humboldt Park neighborhood, while supplies last. All proceeds from the limited-edition libation will go directly to CIVL and its ongoing fight to ensure Chicago's independent music venues survive the current pandemic.

"Goose Island was a natural choice for a partnership," said Katie Tuten, co-owner of The Hideout and co-founder CIVL. "Chicago's independent venues and culture have made this city a hub for live music, much like how Goose Island has made a lasting impact on the city's nightlife. People may not realize that COVID's impact on nightlife affected more than just our venues themselves. It was a chain reaction that put economic pressure on everyone, including our alcohol distributors."

The 16-ounce cans will be sold in four-packs for $10. Visit GooseIsland.com for taproom hours and beer availability. For more information about CIVL, or to donate, please visit CIVLChicago.com.

