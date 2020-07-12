Systweak Launches “Systweak Antivirus for PC”



This tool provides real-time protection for Windows PC against malware, virus, Trojans, spyware and adware etc.

Jaipur, India, July 12, 2020



Systweak Antivirus safeguards the PC against Virus, Malware, Spyware, Adware and Trojan with real-time protection that runs in the background. This antivirus has been inculcated with three modes of scan which includes Quick, Deep and Custom mode. Systweak Antivirus also facilitates Secure Web Browsing which is powered by an in-built StopAll Ads extension for the sole purpose of blocking invasive ads. In addition, this software also allows users to remove suspicious startup items that might affect your PC boot speed. Some of the features that are worth mentioning are:



· Scans PC for threats and all types of Malicious Software.

· Enhance PC Performance by eliminating threats.

· Real-Time monitoring ensures Protection at all times.

· Exploit Protection that defends against unknown files.



“Systweak Antivirus, is a carefully designed application that takes care of all malicious threats on your PC. Once installed and activated, rest assured that this antivirus will defend your computer against virus, malware, spyware etc. The different scan modes varies from quick scan within minutes to deep scan that will consume more time, depending on user’s discretion,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.



“Malicious Software has been a serious issue from a very long time. The need of the hour is a software that protects the computer on a real –time basis and secures it from virus, malware, adware, spyware etc. Our research team is working day and night to provide updated virus-definitions to secure data of users. Besides virus removal, the StopAll Ads extension has also been inculcated to promote secure web browsing.” -Mr Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



For more information, please visit the official webpage for Systweak Antivirus For PC

https://www.systweak.com/systweak-antivirus



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



