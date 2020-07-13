Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Engaged in Crime" by George Edmonds-Brown

Thame, United Kingdom, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Engaged in Crime:
Jack Carter is sacked from the Bank for insulting a customer and told by Herbert Trotman, his manager, to find a new profession.
Jack settles on crime and falls under the spell of Trotman’s daughter, Penny, a headstrong and resourceful girl whose naivete lands them in a series of hazardous scrapes as they travel from Rome to Barbados, and back to London.
In Barbados, they meet Andrew Walker, the accomplished young diplomat (who stars in George Edmonds-Brown’s novel Oh Dear Me). Andrew succeeds in saving them from serious damage.
Jack and Penny’s personal relationship is something of a rollercoaster as misunderstandings occur fuelled by Jack’s insecurity and jealousy in handling his attractive girlfriend.
Praise for George Edmonds-Brown’s stories:
"…written from an insider’s perspective by a long-term diplomat in Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, …illuminating and enjoyable. Highly recommended."
Andrew Rosenheim, author of The Accidental Agent.
Engaged in Crime is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 228 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653637
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.5 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BX1GMNY
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/EINC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
Other Books by George Edmonds-Brown:
Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life - a book of seventeen short stories.
Paperback: 210 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289737 / 9781913289676
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B082MSMZVF
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019
Oh Dear Me
Paperback: 204 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289805 / 9781913289676
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.2 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B084GZ4NVS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ODM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019
About the Author
George Edmonds-Brown retired at 60 from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, having served for 38 years as a British Diplomat in nine countries. He worked for the Canada-UK Council organising high level international conferences for 16 years and for Parish Councils in Oxfordshire for 12 years. At the age of 80 he retired and devoted his time to writing.
His first book Diplomats, Spies and Assassins is a series of short stories giving a fictional insight into life in the Foreign Office. His novel, Oh Dear Me is a fictional romp about the life of a British Diplomat. Engaged in Crime is his third and final book, as his focus turns to battling health challenges.
George has five children, two of whom are Anglo-Japanese, which has sparked his interest in Japan. He has three children and two grandchildren from his first marriage.
Born and educated in Newcastle upon Tyne, he still values his Geordie roots. By no means a football fan, he still has to suffer, along with other Geordies, when Newcastle United are on the pitch. Apart from writing, his interests include politics, cricket, art, table tennis and healthy eating.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
