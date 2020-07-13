Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Engaged in Crime" by George Edmonds-Brown

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Engaged in Crime," a novel based on the life experiences of George Edmonds-Brown.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 13, 2020 --(

Jack Carter is sacked from the Bank for insulting a customer and told by Herbert Trotman, his manager, to find a new profession.



Jack settles on crime and falls under the spell of Trotman’s daughter, Penny, a headstrong and resourceful girl whose naivete lands them in a series of hazardous scrapes as they travel from Rome to Barbados, and back to London.



In Barbados, they meet Andrew Walker, the accomplished young diplomat (who stars in George Edmonds-Brown’s novel Oh Dear Me). Andrew succeeds in saving them from serious damage.



Jack and Penny’s personal relationship is something of a rollercoaster as misunderstandings occur fuelled by Jack’s insecurity and jealousy in handling his attractive girlfriend.



Praise for George Edmonds-Brown’s stories:

"…written from an insider’s perspective by a long-term diplomat in Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, …illuminating and enjoyable. Highly recommended."

Andrew Rosenheim, author of The Accidental Agent.



Engaged in Crime is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 228 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653637

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.5 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BX1GMNY

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/EINC

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



Other Books by George Edmonds-Brown:

Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life - a book of seventeen short stories.

Paperback: 210 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289737 / 9781913289676

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B082MSMZVF

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSA

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019

Oh Dear Me

Paperback: 204 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289805 / 9781913289676

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.2 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B084GZ4NVS

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ODM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019



About the Author

George Edmonds-Brown retired at 60 from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, having served for 38 years as a British Diplomat in nine countries. He worked for the Canada-UK Council organising high level international conferences for 16 years and for Parish Councils in Oxfordshire for 12 years. At the age of 80 he retired and devoted his time to writing.



His first book Diplomats, Spies and Assassins is a series of short stories giving a fictional insight into life in the Foreign Office. His novel, Oh Dear Me is a fictional romp about the life of a British Diplomat. Engaged in Crime is his third and final book, as his focus turns to battling health challenges.



George has five children, two of whom are Anglo-Japanese, which has sparked his interest in Japan. He has three children and two grandchildren from his first marriage.



Born and educated in Newcastle upon Tyne, he still values his Geordie roots. By no means a football fan, he still has to suffer, along with other Geordies, when Newcastle United are on the pitch. Apart from writing, his interests include politics, cricket, art, table tennis and healthy eating.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



