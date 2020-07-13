Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Anxiety: Understanding and Coping Strategies by Sushil Thind

Thame, United Kingdom, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Anxiety: Understanding and Coping Strategies
A compact and practical self-help guide for sufferers of Anxiety in all its forms.
This book will help the reader to recognise the various symptoms of Anxiety and its causes. Help any sufferer to understand that they are not alone and suggest some initial therapies all backed-up by listed professional resources and contact information.
Anxiety comes in many forms whether it’s panic attacks, claustrophobia or something else. It will affect each person differently depending on the circumstances. Some suffers may be mistake their behaviour and symptoms as being due to other causes – until seen by a professional in the field.
There are organisations out there providing help and support – all confidentially. There is no shame in asking for help.
The reader will learn that it’s okay to stop and think about themselves and that there is no need to feel alone while learning to cope with anxiety.
This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback (78 pages)
ISBN-13 9781913653668
Dimensions 12.9 x 0.5 x 19.8 cm
Kindle eBook ASIN B08BJF44G5
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ANXUCS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
