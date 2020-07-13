Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Anxiety: Understanding and Coping Strategies by Sushil Thind

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Anxiety: Understanding and Coping Strategies," – a self-help guide by Sushil Thind.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 13, 2020

A compact and practical self-help guide for sufferers of Anxiety in all its forms.



This book will help the reader to recognise the various symptoms of Anxiety and its causes. Help any sufferer to understand that they are not alone and suggest some initial therapies all backed-up by listed professional resources and contact information.



Anxiety comes in many forms whether it’s panic attacks, claustrophobia or something else. It will affect each person differently depending on the circumstances. Some suffers may be mistake their behaviour and symptoms as being due to other causes – until seen by a professional in the field.



There are organisations out there providing help and support – all confidentially. There is no shame in asking for help.



The reader will learn that it’s okay to stop and think about themselves and that there is no need to feel alone while learning to cope with anxiety.



This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback (78 pages)

ISBN-13 9781913653668

Dimensions 12.9 x 0.5 x 19.8 cm

Kindle eBook ASIN B08BJF44G5

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ANXUCS

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



