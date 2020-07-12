Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Journey of REGTECH by Vivek Dubey, Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Rakesh Sonar and Anindya Mohanty

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Journey of REGTECH," authored by Vivek Dubey and co-authored by Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Rakesh Sonar and Anindya Mohanty.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 12, 2020 --(

The Journey of REGTECH covers a wide range of topics such as FinTech, RegTech (Regulation Technology), Artificial Intelligence, Data Protection, Disruption of the Blockchain and the international application of FinTech.



The digital transformation is continuously evolving and the niche areas are in demand. Recent reports forecasted that investment in RegTech would touch more than $76 billion by 2022.



The RegTech industry has identified itself as one of the crucial areas of development of the financial sector. This book covers the Yin and Yang of RegTech, critical pillars of RegTech, the role of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Blockchain in RegTech, how FinTech Innovation has tied all the new-age Technologies and has re-defined RegTech possibilities and how this will all look in the period after the 2020 crisis.



This valuable guide takes the reader through the journey of RegTech which will enhance knowledge and confidence and develop innovative thinking via the insights provided within each chapter.



The Journey of REGTECH is edited by leading professionals and written by seasoned IT professionals working in Banking and Financial Services, specifically in the field of FinTech.



The Journey of REGTECH is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 178 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1913653552 / 9781913653743

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BX1GMNY

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/EINC

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



Author Profiles:

Vivek Dubey

Senior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UK

Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh

Senior Director, Head of Wealth & Investment Management IT, Barclays, Glasgow, UK



Rakesh Sonar

Portfolio Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UK

Anindya Mohanty

Senior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, USA



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, July 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About The Journey of REGTECH:The Journey of REGTECH covers a wide range of topics such as FinTech, RegTech (Regulation Technology), Artificial Intelligence, Data Protection, Disruption of the Blockchain and the international application of FinTech.The digital transformation is continuously evolving and the niche areas are in demand. Recent reports forecasted that investment in RegTech would touch more than $76 billion by 2022.The RegTech industry has identified itself as one of the crucial areas of development of the financial sector. This book covers the Yin and Yang of RegTech, critical pillars of RegTech, the role of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Blockchain in RegTech, how FinTech Innovation has tied all the new-age Technologies and has re-defined RegTech possibilities and how this will all look in the period after the 2020 crisis.This valuable guide takes the reader through the journey of RegTech which will enhance knowledge and confidence and develop innovative thinking via the insights provided within each chapter.The Journey of REGTECH is edited by leading professionals and written by seasoned IT professionals working in Banking and Financial Services, specifically in the field of FinTech.The Journey of REGTECH is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 178 pagesISBN-13: 978-1913653552 / 9781913653743Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08BX1GMNYAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/EINCPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020Author Profiles:Vivek DubeySenior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UKDr. Awadhesh Pratap SinghSenior Director, Head of Wealth & Investment Management IT, Barclays, Glasgow, UKRakesh SonarPortfolio Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UKAnindya MohantySenior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, USAAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing