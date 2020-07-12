Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Journey of REGTECH by Vivek Dubey, Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Rakesh Sonar and Anindya Mohanty

Thame, United Kingdom, July 12, 2020 --(PR.com
The Journey of REGTECH covers a wide range of topics such as FinTech, RegTech (Regulation Technology), Artificial Intelligence, Data Protection, Disruption of the Blockchain and the international application of FinTech.
The digital transformation is continuously evolving and the niche areas are in demand. Recent reports forecasted that investment in RegTech would touch more than $76 billion by 2022.
The RegTech industry has identified itself as one of the crucial areas of development of the financial sector. This book covers the Yin and Yang of RegTech, critical pillars of RegTech, the role of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Blockchain in RegTech, how FinTech Innovation has tied all the new-age Technologies and has re-defined RegTech possibilities and how this will all look in the period after the 2020 crisis.
This valuable guide takes the reader through the journey of RegTech which will enhance knowledge and confidence and develop innovative thinking via the insights provided within each chapter.
The Journey of REGTECH is edited by leading professionals and written by seasoned IT professionals working in Banking and Financial Services, specifically in the field of FinTech.
Author Profiles:
Vivek Dubey
Senior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UK
Dr. Awadhesh Pratap Singh
Senior Director, Head of Wealth & Investment Management IT, Barclays, Glasgow, UK
Rakesh Sonar
Portfolio Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, UK
Anindya Mohanty
Senior Manager, Insights & Data Practice, Capgemini, USA
