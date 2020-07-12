Press Releases Big Noise Press Release

Receive press releases from Big Noise: By Email RSS Feeds: Big Noise Artist and California Swing Band Alpha Rhythm Kings Release Their Debut Full-Length Album

San Francisco, CA, July 12, 2020 --(



Sharp Dressed Men is one of the last recordings made at the world-famous Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California, before it closed its doors. This classic recording environment helped the band to summon and capture their vintage vibes. Mixed by Bob Skye (Grammy-winning engineer with Gold and Platinum-selling credits), the recording captures the group's energy in a way that feels like a live show.



Frontman Rob Dehlinger leads the band as vocalist and trumpeter, in the tradition of Louis Prima, Louis Armstrong, and Chet Baker. The Alpha Rhythm Kings' instrumentalists have worked on the road and in the studio with a wide array of well known acts from Huey Lewis and the News to Prince, the Doobie Brothers to Adam Sandler, and Rufus Wainright to Mel Brooks.



This combined performance experience makes Sharp Dressed Men a force to be reckoned with as musicianship goes: full of energy and packing a punch. The band’s standout quality has led to rave reviews, such as Stacy Zering’s quote from No Depression, where she writes, "There have been many young groups that have attempted digging up these vintage styles but too often the results feel cheesy... The Kings have the badge of authenticity. This is a band that lives and breathes its inspirations and is faithful to them. They are wonderful."



The Alpha Rhythm Kings’ robust performance schedule has included festivals in Oregon, Nevada, and California, special appearances at Disneyland and top Los Angeles nightclubs, and the group has remained active online with livestreams (Live From Mr. Tipple’s), specialty radio shows, and podcasts (Racketeer Radio, Hey Mister Jesse). A Sharp Dressed Men album release party, virtual and/or in-person (depending on current guidelines) is scheduled for Friday, July 24th at Mr. Tipple’s in San Francisco.



Sharp Dressed Men is available on all major streaming and download platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.



For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Al Gomes of Big Noise at al@bignoisenow.com or (401) 274-4770.



Official links:

Website : https://www.alpharhythmkings.com/

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/3yxwismv7VChbWyplaGwg6

Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/us/album/sharp-dressed-men/1521340416

YouTube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbKCImsKvRbDQmFJ7uLmwQ San Francisco, CA, July 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- California swing band, the Alpha Rhythm Kings, are pleased to announce the release of their debut full-length album, Sharp Dressed Men. The album follows their 2017 EP offering, California Boogie, a "truly happening party record" (Jazz Corner), and one of the "greatest swingin' releases worldwide" (Hey Mister Jesse).Sharp Dressed Men is one of the last recordings made at the world-famous Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California, before it closed its doors. This classic recording environment helped the band to summon and capture their vintage vibes. Mixed by Bob Skye (Grammy-winning engineer with Gold and Platinum-selling credits), the recording captures the group's energy in a way that feels like a live show.Frontman Rob Dehlinger leads the band as vocalist and trumpeter, in the tradition of Louis Prima, Louis Armstrong, and Chet Baker. The Alpha Rhythm Kings' instrumentalists have worked on the road and in the studio with a wide array of well known acts from Huey Lewis and the News to Prince, the Doobie Brothers to Adam Sandler, and Rufus Wainright to Mel Brooks.This combined performance experience makes Sharp Dressed Men a force to be reckoned with as musicianship goes: full of energy and packing a punch. The band’s standout quality has led to rave reviews, such as Stacy Zering’s quote from No Depression, where she writes, "There have been many young groups that have attempted digging up these vintage styles but too often the results feel cheesy... The Kings have the badge of authenticity. This is a band that lives and breathes its inspirations and is faithful to them. They are wonderful."The Alpha Rhythm Kings’ robust performance schedule has included festivals in Oregon, Nevada, and California, special appearances at Disneyland and top Los Angeles nightclubs, and the group has remained active online with livestreams (Live From Mr. Tipple’s), specialty radio shows, and podcasts (Racketeer Radio, Hey Mister Jesse). A Sharp Dressed Men album release party, virtual and/or in-person (depending on current guidelines) is scheduled for Friday, July 24th at Mr. Tipple’s in San Francisco.Sharp Dressed Men is available on all major streaming and download platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Al Gomes of Big Noise at al@bignoisenow.com or (401) 274-4770.Official links:Website : https://www.alpharhythmkings.com/Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/3yxwismv7VChbWyplaGwg6Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/us/album/sharp-dressed-men/1521340416YouTube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbKCImsKvRbDQmFJ7uLmwQ Contact Information Big Noise

Al Gomes

401-274-4770



http://www.bignoisenow.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Big Noise