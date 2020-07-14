The Mhotep Corporation Issues Call for The Melanin Convergence: From Maafa to Ubuntu in the Era of the Blessed Generation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Mhotep Corporation Press Release

The 100th year of Red, Black and Green begins on August 13, 2020. That date was designated "World Melanin Day" in 2016 by The Mhotep Corporation. Marcus Garvey prophesied a "Melanin Convergence" in 1937 when he said, "We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, for though others may free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind." Are we witnessing the whirlwind of Marcus Garvey?

Washington, DC, July 14, 2020 --(



Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (U.N.I.A.-A.C.L.) President-General Marcus Garvey and 20,000 delegates gathered in New York City’s Madison Square Garden that day. The plebiscite reclaiming African sovereignty was unprecedented. The declaration charted the way to African independence and infinite Civil Rights.



Melanin extracted from the ink of sepia officinalis, the common cuttlefish, and sold by a chemical company was observed to be worth more than gold in March 2014. The book published in April 2020 “Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold: Is This The Era Of The Blessed Generation?” details how it came to be known melanin currently is worth $395 a gram more than gold. The book tells how its author Nnamdi Azikiwe came upon the information regarding melanin’s dollar value. The Mhotep Corporation initiated August 13 as “World Melanin Day” in 2016 because “melanin puts the 'B' in RBG and the 'Black' in Red, Black, and Green.”



The book also looks into the AFRIC, currency of the United States of Africa first mandated in the June 3, 1991 Abuja “Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community.” The treaty mandated “...creation of a single African currency...” was reiterated in the African Union "Study On An African Union Government Towards The United States of Africa.” The study sets out to “...establish an African Central Bank with the introduction of a single currency in Africa...” It also tells us, “The ACB will then issue a single African currency to be called AFRIC” The currencies as defined in the treaty and study combine to be worth over $2.



Garvey’s 1937 prophecy indicates a resurrection of ancient knowledge is underway:



“We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, for though others may free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind. Mind is our only ruler; sovereign.”



Bob Marley paraphrases Garvey in “Redemption Song.” Marley declares, “We got to fulfill the book” in the song’s video as Garvey’s picture appears indicating “The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey” is said book.



Jose Arguelles organized the “Harmonic Convergence” for August 16 through 17, 1987. Garvey’s centennial was the 17th. The 13th B’ak’tun of the Mayan Calendar ended twenty-five years later December 12, 2012.



“Melanin Convergence” signifies real time prophecy envisioning growth. It indicates the responsibility to implement African Redemption correcting the 1883-1884 Berlin Conference. No political authority relinquished African sovereignty to European countries and the U.S.A. No African social, political, and cultural infrastructure developed over hundreds of thousands of years validated that conference.



The United States Constitution’s amendments thirteen, fourteen, and fifteen similarly imposed themselves. Former plantation owners and their compatriots could not convey constitutional freedom to all residents, as is. Applying the constitution justly was, and is, a challenge for the U.S.A.



The message of Marcus Garvey and the UNIA continues to reverberate through the history of the Red, Black, and Green indicating a “rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force” is underway. Melanin’s dollar value, RBG’s centennial and the Afro worth over $2 serve to emphasize that significance.



President and CEO of the Mhotep Corporation Nnamdi Azikiwe said, “The Pyramid that has not been seen, cannot be built. Counting down to #RBG100 compels we use our knowledge, skills, and abilities to convene a plebiscite envisioning African Redemption. Taking African Redemption from concept to manifested reality is our destiny. Reviving the U.N.I.A. by attracting 12 million members is ancient science.”



President and CEO of the Mhotep Corporation Nnamdi Azikiwe said, "The Pyramid that has not been seen, cannot be built. Counting down to #RBG100 compels we use our knowledge, skills, and abilities to convene a plebiscite envisioning African Redemption. Taking African Redemption from concept to manifested reality is our destiny. Reviving the U.N.I.A. by attracting 12 million members is ancient science."

Africans at the helm of human affairs for hundreds of thousands of years transmitted to our species the ability to survive. African civilization's organic rebirth stimulated use of a nation identifier. It obligates we invoke ancient spiritual technology to revitalizing the human spirit as it was hundreds of thousands of years ago on the African continent. African Redemption is in humanity's best interest. The ensuing equilibrium of material and spiritual resources makes seeing the sacred divine energy in each other creates a planet working for everyone.

Contact Information
The Mhotep Corporation Nnamdi Azikiwe

202-294-0018



keyamsha.com



