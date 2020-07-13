PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Stan G. Duncan: "The Fire On Poteau Mountain"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories, "The Fire On Poteau Mountain."

New York, NY, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Stan G. Duncan, "The Fire On Poteau Mountain," hitting stores everywhere now.

In The Fire On Poteau Mountain, an elderly pastor reflects back on the people and stories he encountered in a small town at the foot of Poteau Mountain in the early 1970s. As a young pastor, filled with his own feelings of doubt and inadequacy, he interacted with his parishioners and today retells their stories of pain and loss, heroism and humor. The people in these stories are both uplifting and gritty. They struggle in a world of sin and grace, tragedy and hope, and their devotion to their little church on the hill is somewhere in the middle.

Stan G. Duncan is originally from Oklahoma, the setting for this collection of stories, but has lived in a number of other states and countries working (mainly) as both an economics instructor and local church pastor. His previous books have been in human rights, economics, and religion. This is his first book of fiction. He is presently at work on his second, tentatively titled Zacamil, and based on his years of working in El Salvador as an economic development advisor in the 1980s when the country was in a civil war.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

