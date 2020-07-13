PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Daniel Falatko: "On Neutral Zones"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the novella, "On Neutral Zones."

New York, NY, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Daniel Falatko, "On Neutral Zones," hitting stores everywhere now.

An unnamed narrator. A Westchester house and a patch of lawn. A distant marital partner and a dissolute daughter. A stack of unopened bills in the middle of a kitchen table bought on a chain store credit card. The crushing weight of a dying empire. The overpowering urge to flee. But where is there to run? One day while trudging his usual steps to Grand Central after wrapping up at the office, the narrator stumbles upon one of the several “pod hotels” now occupying New York City, a hip takeoff on the tiny transient quarters long occupied by Japanese businessmen. “pod.” Within those three letters, our narrator finds his answer, his obsession, his salvation.

Daniel Falatko is the author of two previous novels, Condominium (CCLAP, 2014) and Travels & Travails Of Small Minds (Ardent Press, 2017). His music writing can be found on niche-appeal.com. A graduate of the MFA in Creative Writing program at Vermont College, he lives, writes, and works in New York City.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
