The Bottom of This by Author, Tramaine Hannah

Nattalie Blythe lives in sunny California but can never seem to escape the shadow of her family problems. Her only refuge is the bond she shares with her twin brother, Nathan. But after she is horribly violated by their cousin, even he cannot rescue her from the war raging in her mind as she struggles to reconcile the existence of a good God with the pain she’s endured.



Finally, giving up her faith completely, she feels a satisfying sense of freedom. Now, without the threat of eternal punishment from God hanging over her head she plots the ultimate revenge. Plunged to the very bottom of moral deprivation, she will come face to face with the darkness in her own heart and realize that grace is a gift for us all.



Tramaine Hannah is a Los Angeles California native whose military life landed her in Dayton, Ohio. Proving that God has a sense of humor. She is the daughter of a non-denominational minister and the third of six children. Until the age of fourteen she endured the trauma of growing up with a house full of kids and only one bathroom. Today, she is the mother of only one daughter. After years of writing only poetry and short stories in the quiet of her bedroom, she was introduced to Christian Apologetics and quickly grew a passion for defending the faith. That passion began to weave itself into her stories and what was once a hobby became her way of sharing Christ.



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.



