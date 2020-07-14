Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Prism Marketing LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Prism Marketing LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Prism Digital Launches the Website and Mobile Application and Wins the Digital Marketing Mandate for French Brand La Maison du Savon de Marseille

An Award-winning Digital Marketing agency in the UAE launches the Website and Mobile Application for La Maison du Savon de Marseille. They also bagged the digital marketing services for the french brand.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2020 --(



As a part of the mandate, Prism has built an e-commerce website and along with a mobile application for the local distributor and started to handle digital advertising, social media marketing, SEO, for the brand. Prism with its core expertise in digital marketing and advanced creative approach to web design has just launched its progressive web app-based e-commerce store with native iOS and Android mobile apps. The application and the website were built keeping in mind all the key features which are essential for its e-commerce business and delivering a seamless purchasing experience for the customer. Prism is the industry leader in e-commerce web design and development in the UAE created the website as a Progressive Web Apps( PWA ) Built on with Laravel, an open-source MVC framework with a completely bespoke shopping cart solution that provides digital entrepreneurs with software enabling them to build, manage, and grow their online business with Mobile apps under the same MVC Framework.



Commenting on the association with Prism, Mr. Mohamed Hediya, Managing Director of La Maison Trading LLC. expressed, “We have selected Prism after a thorough pitch process. They understood our business model and have tremendous experience in e-commerce website design and development. They guided us through every step of the way including setting up our payment gateways and coordinating with our banks. The interaction was flawless and seamless. We are confident that Prism’s strategic approach towards our digital marketing management and website design approach will go a long way in making La Maison du Savon de Marseille a well-known brand in the bath and daily well-being products industry.”



Prism is one of the leading Digital marketing agencies in Dubai and caters to 150 clients from different sectors from Large Corporate and brand to real estate and food and beverage brands. they also manage some of the largest brands in the Medical services segments. Established in the year 2006 they are also a preferred Google Partner Agency as a Facebook Preferred Partner.



Speaking about the win, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Director Prism Digital comments, “We are excited to work with La Maison du Savon de Marseille, Dubai. With our expertise in the website and mobile application design and development, we are looking at creating a progressive web app for La Maison. I am sure this partnership will become a fruitful one and will unlock new doors for Prism as well.”



