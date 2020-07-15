Ad World Conference Presents the Largest Online Event for Digital Marketers

Press Releases Ad World Conference Press Release

Where: Online Makati City, Philippines, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ad World Conference, a global events company specializing in digital marketing, recently announced its plans to unite over 10,000 of the world’s leading experts under one virtual roof. For three days, Ad World will stream 15+ Digital Advertising Tracks, consisting of hyperfocused speeches, workshops and live Q&A sessions to help take your business to the next level.An unparalleled lineup of over 100 speakers will come to share their secrets. They will present actionable insights, data-driven knowledge and innovative ideas from the online advertising industry. The all-in-one advertising event will bring you closer to leading marketers and brands than ever before.Of the company’s recent launch in June, Ad World COO Chad Wilton said, “With the recent explosion of webinar style virtual events, we felt the desire to create something unique for the digital marketing industry. Something that can’t be found anywhere else. The focused approach through our 15+ tracks, the caliber of speakers, the networking opportunities - the value is unmatched.”Ad World is solidifying themselves as the largest event in 2020 for digital marketers:10,000+ attendees, 100+ speakers, 15+ tracksTracks: Media Buying, Ecommerce Brands, Advertising Agencies, SEO, Lead Generation, Advanced Shopify, Amazon Sellers, Influencer Marketing, CX, Design, Content Marketing, Business Operations, Podcasting, Performance Marketing, Alternative Traffic Sources.Speakers (so far): Rory Sutherland (Ogilvy), Sam Parr (The Hustle), Sophia Amoruso (author, girlboss), Mayur Gupta (Freshley, ex-Spotify), Neil Patel (KISSMetrics), Mark Joyner (The Irresistible Offer), Ashleigh Rankin (Reddit), Jesse Horwitz (Hubble), Anthony Sarandrea (top U.S. lead generator), Cat Howell (8 Loop Social), Robby Blanchard (Globally Ranked Performance Marketer), Daniel Hernandez (IBM Data & AI), The Tan Brothers (9 Figure Ecom Entrepreneurs) and more!.Ad World Conference will be held online Nov. 2-4, 2020.www.adworldconference.comAbout Ad World Conference: Ad World is a subsidiary of iStack Conferences, known for world class gatherings totaling over 10,000 attendees annually worldwide. Events have been held in London, Berlin, Bangkok and Barcelona. All events produced by iStack Conferences cater to the online marketing community.Date: November 2-4Where: Online Contact Information Ad World Conference

Sarah Fabie

+63 9176430702



https://adworldconference.com/



