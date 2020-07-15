Tampa Start Up Guardifi Security LLC Set to Launch Innovative Front Door Camera

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Guardifi Security Press Release

Tampa, FL, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Guardifi Security LLC, a home security start up specializing in non-destructive security solutions, announced they are launching a new kind of WiFi Door Security Camera. After a year of development and testing, the device known as the GS1-DoorCüb will be officially available on Kickstarter on September 1, 2020.

Sam Glover, co-founder and inventor, had packages stolen from his Tampa apartment. When he searched for security cameras to catch the thieves, he became discouraged by the price points and installation requirements of the products currently on the market. He decided to create his own solution. The goal was to design an affordable camera that does not require any damage to the home or to replace the existing peephole during installation.

Package theft has become a growing issue with an influx of e-commerce. In a recent survey conducted by C+R Research, 36% of the consumers in the study had a package stolen and 56% knew of someone else who had fallen victim. [1] Another survey conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by Comcast cited that consumers experienced 1 in 4 packages stolen. For the millennial population in the study, this number rose to 1 in 3. [2] With e-commerce expanding every year, the theft problems associated with it are growing as well.

To develop the business strategy for the GS-1 DoorCüb, Glover enlisted the help of Declan McWilliams and Harold Hodge. The trio determined the best course of action was to utilize Kickstarter to raise capital to produce the initial wave of cameras. The team is working diligently for the campaign to launch September 1, 2020. To incentivize pre-ordering via Kickstarter, Guardifi is offering limited time discounts as low as 20% off. To avoid missing out on these discounts and to help Guardifi and the DoorCüb get off the ground, sign up for an email notification when the launch occurs. Visit their website for more information https://guardifisecurity.com/.

Throughout product development, Guardifi had potential consumers test functionality and give feedback.

"Before I learned about the DoorCüb, I was resorting to placing a sign on my door telling delivery workers to knock and hand deliver the package by hand due to the theft going on in my building." - Tampa Resident

"In addition to alerts showing my things being delivered, It was relieving to see exactly when my dog walker was showing up to walk my dog while I was at work. Before, I was suspicious they were not showing up on time." - DoorCüb Beta Test Member

For more details around Guardifi and GS-1 DoorCüb and when their Kickstarter launches, follow them on all social media platforms and visit their website (https://guardifisecurity.com/).

[1] https://www.crresearch.com/blog/2019-package-theft-statistics-report
[2] https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005438/en/Comcast's-New-Security-Camera-Features-Consumers-Spot/?feedref=JjAwJuNHiystnCoBq_hl-V2wqxRmnpgZtOypyHtjMYiqcp-o_pnudlUwsb5apQ1S4gUE65BTfjH3-pSuqdv0gW3cb3F4oTIgUqCPafFkgu4s9L7CzgBlYMXxVoyWhzlQ

Contact Information
Guardifi Security
Harold Hodge
508-948-5371
guardifisecurity.com/

